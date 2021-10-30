Silvio Santos articulates back to SBT since before the booster dose

Silvio Santos took the third dose of the vaccine against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) last Thursday (28) and is now preparing to return to work. Homem do Baú has reserved Studio 3 of the CDT (Television Center) in Anhanguera for the next Wednesday (3) and Friday (5). The information was advanced by R7 and confirmed to the on the small screen by SBT.

However, Silvio had already reserved the studio to return to the recordings even before taking the booster dose against Covid-19. He has not been recorded for three months, since he was infected with the virus and was hospitalized.

O on the small screen found that the animator does not want to wait the 14 days of the effect because he already has high immunity. Silvio had recent tests to see how the rate was going and given the result, he was “in no hurry” to take the third dose, as they were extremely positive.

Due to the pandemic, Silvio Santos was also left out of the 2021 edition of Teleton. This was the third time in a row that he has not participated in the solidarity marathon to raise funds for the AACD. In 2019, he contracted a bad flu and with voice problems, he did not attend for the first time in 22 years. In 2020, with the height of the pandemic, it was not present either.

Silvio Santos’ return to SBT

His return to the station is eagerly awaited. If you do not cancel at the last minute, as has happened on other occasions, the idea is for the Silvio Santos Program to be presented by himself on November 7, and remain that way for as long as he can, without further breaks.

Until then, it was Patrícia Abravanel who was in charge of the PSS. la led the program in early October, but tested positive for Covid-19 and had to take time away from work. The return took place last week, when he recorded an edition with Luciana Gimenez as one of the guests.