Silvio Santos receives third dose of vaccine against covid-19

Silvio Santos (90) received the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 this Thursday, 28.

The SBT presenter received the immunizing agent wearing black pajamas, and appeared smiling beside the SUS nurses at UBS Real Parque, where he received the three doses.

The photo of Silvio Santos at the health center was shared on social networks by Maisa Alves, SBT’s press officer. In the publication she celebrated the boss’s vaccination: “Silvio Santos is coming with the third dose. Gloria!”, she said, getting fans excited for the presenter’s return to the studios.

It is worth remembering that in August this year Silvio Santos had to be hospitalized after being diagnosed with covid-19. On the occasion, Silvia Abravanel spoke about her father’s health status on social networks and reassured fans that the case was not serious. “Guys, our dad is doing great, thank God. He tested positive for Covid. His exams are good and he decided to stay in the hospital for the daily follow-up required by the doctors due to his age”, she said.

