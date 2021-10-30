Sindtanque-MG will not participate in possible demonstrations on the 1st – Economy

Union of Transporters of Fuels and Petroleum Derivatives of the State of Minas Gerais (Sindtanque-MG) informed that it will not participate in the truck drivers’ strike scheduled for November 1st (photo: National Transport Command) The Union of Transporters of Fuels and Petroleum Derivatives of the State of Minas Gerais (Sindtanque-MG) announced, this Friday (10/29), through a note, that it will not participate in the possible strike by truck drivers, which may occur next Monday, November 1st. The entity does not detract from the importance of the movement and justified its absence in the act as it is in the negotiation process.

“We consider the movement legitimate, given the difficulties faced by transporters across the country in recent years. However, as we currently maintain negotiations with distributors of fuel and oil products and with the governments of Minas Gerais and the Federal Government, we chose to join our efforts in the struggle to meet the sector’s demands,” he said in a statement.

According to Irani Gomes, president of the Union, this week Sindtanque-MG met with the Ministry of Infrastructure team in Brasilia to present to the government suggestions for measures to reduce fuel prices and demand compliance with the sector’s demands. The institution also said that, after the All Souls holidays (November 2nd), formalize a request for a hearing with Governor Romeu Zema (Novo), to deal with the reduction of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on diesel for 12%.

“With the reduction of ICMS on diesel in Minas and the freezing of the Final Weighted Average Price (PMPF) for three months, we believe that not only transporters will have a relief, but the whole society, with a possible reduction in fuel prices, which, it will certainly also reflect on the prices of food and products,” stated the president.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Eduardo Oliveira