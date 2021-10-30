Singer dies after surgery and is buried to the sound of country music

Singer Daniel Frandolozo, aged 19, died after surgery to remove a brain tumor on Monday (25). The artist, known as Daniel Viola, in Sinop (MT), was diagnosed with the tumor in May this year and, about three months later, he started to communicate only with gestures. Information is from G1.

The singer’s wake was held on Wednesday (27), at the Sinop Municipal Cemetery. During the last tributes, his friends played country music, viola fashions and sang ‘Comitiva Esperança’, by Almir Sater.

“He breathed music. I loved viola fashion. I lived to sing and play. He was so beloved that he intensely conquered children, adults and seniors, people of all ages and beliefs. For him, everyone was equal and he treated everyone the same,” said the young man’s sister, Danieli Frandolozo.

As Danieli, after the diagnosis of the tumor, a friend made an online fund to pay for surgery to remove the tumor, but the case got worse. Also according to G1, the family was waiting for the young man’s clinical condition to improve to perform a new surgery and remove the rest of the tumor. However, the cancer has spread rapidly over the past two months.

Daniel was hospitalized and ended up in a coma, but he was unable to recover to undergo the second surgery and died.

