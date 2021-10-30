Site lists seven former Fluminense players who are successful abroad

Journalist Rafael Reis, through his blog on the Uol website, made a list of seven former Fluminense players who are on the rise abroad. There are some who did very well in the Tricolor and others who weren’t even successful with the Flu shirt, but who live good times in foreign lands.

Check out the analysis of each of them:

THIAGO SILVA

Defender

37 years

Brazilian

Chelsea (ENG)

Nicknamed “Monster” during the three years he played for Fluminense (from 2006 to 2008), he is simply the most established Brazilian defender of his generation. Thiago Silva has already passed the 100 games with the national team shirt, played in the last three World Cups and, it seems, should also participate in Qatar-2022. Despite its advanced age, it remains part of the top shelf of the best defenders on the planet. Last season, after more than a decade of insistence and in his debut year for an English club (Chelsea), he finally won the European Champions League title, the most important of his career.

RICHARLISON

Attacker

24 years

Brazilian

Everton (ENG)

Fluminense’s highlight between 2016 and 2017, he has built a most interesting career in the English Championship, the most famous national league on the planet. Richarlison joined the Premier League with a small club, Watford, but has already moved to Everton a season later. For the Liverpool team, he has already scored 40 goals, enough to guarantee him a captive place in the Brazilian national team and also the idolatry of Toffees fans. Shirt 10 of the Olympic team that won the Tokyo 2020 Games, the striker is also famous for using his social networks to take a stand on current issues. Richarlison has published several posts against racism, machismo, homophobia and deforestation and also made a point of defending vaccination against covid-19.

FABINHO

steering wheel

28 years

Brazilian

Liverpool (ENG)

A lot of people don’t know, but the defensive midfielder who has been shining for four seasons with the Liverpool shirt was a Fluminense player. Fabinho went to Laranjeiras early in his career, between 2011 and 2012, but he never played in any official game (he was on the bench in a game against Corinthians, in the Brazilian Championship). Negotiated with Rio Ave, from Portugal, he also played for Real Madrid’s B team (Castilla) before “exploding” with Monaco and later moving to England. A key part of coach Jürgen Klopp’s work in Liverpool, the midfielder has already won an English title (2020) and a Champions League (2019) by the Reds.

CAIO HENRIQUE

left side

24 years

Brazilian

Monaco (FRA)

A wheel during the period he played in the youth categories of Atlético de Madrid, Caio Henrique started playing as a left-back in 2019, the year in which he stood out with the Fluminense shirt. As he was on loan from the Spanish team, the player did not stay at Laranjeiras the following year and had a quick spell at Grêmio before moving to Monaco. In the principality, he quickly became one of the most important players on the team and, for many French journalists, was the best left-back in Ligue 1 last season. Caio Henrique is doing so well in Europe that it won’t be a surprise if he appears in any of Tite’s next calls.

ROGER IBAÑEZ

Defender

22 years

Brazilian

Rome (ITA)

Son of a Brazilian father with a Uruguayan mother, the defender arrived at Fluminense still in the youth categories, debuted as a professional in 2018 and, at the end of the year, was negotiated with Atalanta. Without many opportunities in Bergamo’s team, he ended up on loan at Roma and there “exploded”. Ibañez was one of the few highlights of the team from the Italian capital last season, had his economic rights bought and, despite the difficulties of the beginning of the work of coach José Mourinho, remains one of the most trusted names in the Roman squad.

AYRTON LUCAS

left side

24 years

Brazilian

Spartak Moscow (RUS)

Ibañez’s companion at Fluminense 2018, the versatile player, who can play on both sides and also as a midfielder, migrated to Russia at the beginning of the following year and has built a very solid trajectory with the Spartak Moscow shirt. Despite not having won any title there, he is about to complete 100 matches for the club and is the absolute titleholder of coach Rui Vitória. Ayrton Lucas took part in the preparation of the under-23 team for the Tokyo Games, but he ended up not being remembered by André Jardine at the time of the final call-up.

PAULO RICARDO

Defender

27 years

Brazilian

KuPS (FIN)

Revealed in the base categories of Santos, the defender spent a year at Fluminense (between August 2018 and July 2019) and was not missed. At the beginning of the European season, Paulo Ricardo moved to Finland, where he quickly became successful. The defender leads the national championship for KuPS, is playing in a European competition (the Conference League) and has already entered the history of Nordic football by scoring the 15,000th goal in the history of Veikkausliga, the Finnish first division.