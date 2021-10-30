Skyrim Anniversary Edition and new detailed Creations

Bethesda has shared some of the updates and New Creations, which arrive with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, and include new missions like Saints and Seducers, Morrowind’s weapons and armor, fishing and a new survival mode.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition includes all of the previously released Creation Club content, with new creations like Ghosts of the Court and The Cause, and four free creations that will also be available for those who have the Special Edition, which comes with the quests Saints and Seducers, Rare Curios, Survival mode and Fishing.

What’s New in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Editions

As mentioned earlier, the Anniversary Edition features a handful of new Creations for players to try out, which add quests, weapons, armor, items and more. Those who own the Skyrim Special Edition version can unlock these and all other benefits for an undisclosed price.

Saints and Seducers (also included in Special Edition)

Saints and Seducers will include the largest amount of content ever seen in a single Creation. It consists of a new storyline, new armor and expansion sets, artifacts, enemies, and more.

Rare Curious (also included in Special Edition)

This Creation comes with Khajit caravans en route to nearby towns and areas, which transport “rare imports from the far reaches of Tamriel”. These ingredients will allow you to create new potions, arrows and poisons. There will even be rare stones created by the Ayleids to be obtained, such as the Defective Varla Stone and the Welkynd Stone.

Survival Mode (also included in Special Edition)

For those looking for a little more challenge, Skyrim’s Creation Survival Mode is an “immersive challenge” that will test your limits where you have to warm up in the cold, keep your stomach full and be careful not to succumb to exhaustion. It will be necessary to forge, capture, cook and clean to survive.

Fishing (also included in Special Edition)

Fishing will now be part of Skyrim and more than 20 unique aquatic species are at the mercy of your hook. Once caught, these fish can be cooked, displayed as trophies, or used as pets in an aquarium. There will also be fishing-related quests to complete and these fishing spots will take you to some of the most beautiful places on the map.

Ghosts of the Court

Ghosts of the Court Creation will allow you to earn more than a dozen weapons and pieces of armor featured in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

the cause

The Cause requires you to deal with the Mythic Dawn, a group that is trying to form a new Portal of Oblivion. This new content will also feature new enemies, locations, weapons and even a castable Daedric Horse.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary – Next-Gen Upgrades and Concert Updates

Bethesda will detail next-gen updates to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in the near future, however it was previously revealed that there will be a free next-gen update for those who play on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S. update for those wishing to make the leap to the Anniversary Edition.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition arrives later in November for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

And on November 11th at 3pm EDT, fans will also be treated to the Skyrim 10th Anniversary Concert, which will feature in-game music performed by the London Symphony Orchestra and London Voices.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be released on November 11, 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

*Translated by Jeancarlos Mota

