Social tariff electricity bill will have a yellow flag in November, informs Aneel | Economy

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) informed this Friday (29) that the electricity bill of low-income families included in the Social Electricity Tariff will have the yellow tariff flag in November.

The yellow flag represents BRL 1.87 additional in the electricity bill for every 100 kWh consumed in the month.

With this, the agency reduced the additional charge applied to electricity bills when the cost of energy production increases. Until October, consumers were being charged the red flag level 2 social tariff, which adds R$ 9.49 to the bills for every 100 kWh.

It was the highest banner that could be applied to these consumers, as they are exempt from paying the water scarcity banner, which adds R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh consumed to electricity bills.

The tariff flag system is a charge applied to electricity bills when the cost of energy production increases. That’s what happened this year, due to the energy crisis.

The country has operated thermoelectric plants (more expensive and polluting) and imported energy from Argentina and Uruguay to guarantee the supply of electricity to consumers.

But, given the rains seen in October and expected for November, Aneel decided to reduce the banner of low-income consumers. For other consumers, the water scarcity banner remains valid, the most expensive in the system.

Aneel also informed that low-income families continue to be entitled to discounted rates, which range from 10% to 65% according to the consumption range.

The discount is granted on the first 220 kWh consumed monthly by residential customers. The exception is indigenous and quilombola families registered in the Cadastro Único, which have a 100% discount up to the consumption limit of 50 kWh/month.

In early September, President Jair Bolsonaro signed a law to automatically enroll low-income families as beneficiaries of the social tariff.

The idea is to facilitate enrollment in the program by sharing information from the Cadastro Único by the Executive. Before the law, interested parties had to apply for registration by telephone or go to the distributor to apply for the benefit.

According to Aneel, the number of beneficiaries of the social tariff could double in 2022 and reach almost 24 million.

Currently, 12.3 million families benefit from the social tariff, a program that costs around R$ 3.6 billion per year. This amount is paid by all electricity consumers by charging their electricity bills.

There are another 11.5 million families that meet the criteria to participate in the Social Tariff and may be included in the program as of next year, when energy distributors will have to implement automatic registration of beneficiaries.

The automatic registration takes effect on January 11, 2022 and will be carried out by the energy distributors themselves, based on data from CadÚnico and BPC.

They are entitled to the social tariff: