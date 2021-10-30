Solano López returns to spoil Isabel’s ‘marriage’ in Nos Tempos do Imperador · TV News

The enemy that Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello) fears so much will return in In Times of the Emperor. Solano López (Roberto Birindelli), the president of Paraguay, will be determined to take command of Brazil. He will make a diabolic alliance with Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero). The dictator will even think of a way to spoil the marriage of Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) and Gastão (Daniel Torres) in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

At the chapter set to air on the next day 3 , the villain will talk to his lover, Elisa (Lana Rhodes), about his plans. “It would be nice to have an ally with the enemy. This Tonico gave precious information: Princess Isabel’s wedding, for example. I need to prepare myself”, will affirm the evil one.

“The princess you wanted to be married to?”, asked Elisa, alluding to the appearance of the crook in the first chapter of the plot by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson. “For interest. A marriage with the future empress of the greatest country in South America would give me and Paraguay a lot of power. But the woman destined to be mine has always been you, Elisa! The love of my life!” melt Solano López.

The two will kiss, and the general will detail his evil scheme. “I’ll go alone and incognito, as we weren’t invited. I’ll just have time to surprise that arrogant man,” he explained.

fear in Brazil

Meanwhile, the emperor of Brazil will show concern for his rival’s advances. “Arrogant, violent, despot! Solano López wants to expand the Paraguayan territory at any cost. If he counts on Uruguay’s support, Brazil is in danger,” said Pedro.

“And do you suppose that Isabel’s marriage will provoke some kind of retaliation? Revenge?”, asks Luísa (Mariana Ximenes), who will be with her lover. “The incident in Coroado was so many years ago, but Solano is unpredictable. Imagine giving Isabel’s hand to that bloodthirsty dictator!”

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

