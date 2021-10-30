Sonia Abrão detonates Globo in defense of Cissa Guimarães

The information that Cissa Guimarães was fired from TV Globo not only caught viewers by surprise, but also many famous people, among them Sonia Abrão. The presenter of the program “A Tarde é Sua” was disgusted with the Rio station’s attitude and didn’t think twice before saying what she thinks about the matter. The journalist uttered the word and described the actress’s dismissal as “injustice without size”.

“Other versions circulated around, which would be removal, which would be called for another project, which would be in the reserve bank and it is nothing like that. It’s much worse! It’s the end of 40 years at home. She came back from vacation just now, left a super happy message to return to work, was moved when he was entering the ‘É de Home’ scenario again“, began the journalist.

Sonia remembered that, even from home, Cissa was doing interviews remotely and, according to her, in a grandiose way: “She, on ‘É de Casa’, was at the presentation, but she was also doing great virtual interviews, she was doing really cool things with several artists, a lot of people in the music field. She was in full swing and, suddenly, something that surprises us, imagine for Cissa herself?”.

The presenter of RedeTV! didn’t spare words and said that Globo was unfair: “Unfortunately it’s really a layoff, it’s a layoff. I think it’s a huge injustice. To start with the time of year, which is very sad. You end the year without a perspective for another year that for her, previously, should have been absolutely established. She survived 2020 professionally, because a lot of people who were away might not come back”.

Sonia pointed out the time that the former presenter of “É de Casa” was at Globo and the various roles that the blonde played: “She stayed, came back, got emotional, continued to do her job beautifully. Cissa Guimarães, 40 years with the company, of course she didn’t start today. She is an excellent soap opera actress, she did very well as a reporter for the “Video Show” and as a presenter for “É de Casa”. It’s not easy for you to work with three, four presenters, you have to have a very strong team spirit”.

Abrão recalled the layoffs that took place recently at the Marinho network, especially of older actors: “If it’s not the age issue anymore, because Globo is now going to value its cast and all the veterans, because it took those cuts they were making to big names, big talents very badly. Here comes the story of Cissa who is summarily fired”.

The journalist concluded by trying to understand what led Globo to make the decision and closed by wishing Cissa Guimarães luck: “It’s a very hard thing to swallow. There’s no reason! Full of energy, professional ability, doing a great job. I’m absolutely sure she was there and would continue to be part of the team, and suddenly there’s news like that. Cissa, we are deeply sorry, we also know that other doors will open, because you are a talent and the market continues to need great talents”.