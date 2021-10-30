Soybeans operate with slight highs in this 6th and finds in new and good gains in the…

Soy operates on a high this Friday morning (29). The quotations tested slight gains of 3 to 5.25 points in the main maturities, around 8:15 am (Eastern time), with November being quoted at US$ 12.36 and May/22, a reference for the Brazilian crop, in $12.70 per bushel.

The market remains focused on its fundamentals and continues to walk sideways, waiting for strong news that can better guide the trend in prices. Focus on Brazilian planting, the American harvest and how Chinese demand will continue to behave in the coming months.

“China continues its diversification strategy. For November shipments it is buying in Brazil, for December, January and February in the US and for March also in Brazil. Will it continue to adopt this strategy throughout 2022?”, explains Agrinvest Commodities .

Also supporting grain futures, the rise of more than 1% in soybean oil registered on the CBOT, with the continuity of the rally between vegetable oils. Soybean meal in Chicago also rises, however, in a more modest way, but also contributing.

See how the market closed this Thursday:

