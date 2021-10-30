SP government vetoes project that ends half-price for cultural and sporting events | São Paulo

The veto was signed by the president of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo, deputy Carlão Pignatari (PSDB), who is acting governor.

He took over the state government as a result of João Doria (PSDB) and vice-governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), traveling abroad.

Less than 24 hours after being approved by the House, Pignatari had already signaled that the proposal would not be sanctioned.

In the text, the president of Alesp affirms that the project is unconstitutional, since federal legislation guarantees the right to the benefit.

“The bill, by prohibiting establishments from establishing maximum quotas for half-price tickets, as well as prohibiting the granting of half-price tickets for specific categories of tickets (Article 2), is also not in compliance with federal legislation, which ensures the benefit to 40% of the total tickets available for each event.”

“It was concluded that the matter is sufficiently disciplined at the federal level, and that the project is incompatible with the general rules issued by the Union.”

2 of 2 The president of the Legislative Assembly of SP, Carlão Pignatari (PSDB), at a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes this Tuesday (11). — Photo: Disclosure/GESP The president of the Legislative Assembly of SP, Carlão Pignatari (PSDB), at a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes this Tuesday (11). — Photo: Disclosure/GESP

Authored by Deputy Arthur do Val (Patriots), the proposal provided do away with half-price in specific categories in the state.

The approved text says that half-price admission to artistic events, cinema, among others, currently reserved for only a few categories, such as seniors and students, is now valid “for all people aged between 0 and 99 years”.

In practice, however, the project extinguished the benefit, since half price would automatically become the standard price charged at the box office.

According to deputy Arthur do Val, the law was a request from the artistic sector.

“Actually, when you guarantee half price for everyone, you don’t get half price in practice.”

Contrary to the PL, deputy Carlos Giannazi, from PSOL, stated that the proposal could not have been approved. “It’s unconstitutional, bizarre and pathetic.”

In the assessment of PT deputies, the PL violates the statute of the elderly and was only approved by the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ), which is chaired by the PSDB, due to agreements between the deputy and the base to obtain favorable votes for the projects of the governor.

See how the vote went

The bill received votes against the benches of PT, PSOL, Deputy Janaína Paschoal (PSL) and Deputy Douglas Garcia (PTB).

The others – and the majority – did not manifest and the project was approved in what is called in the regulation of the House of “approval by acclamation”.

After the vote, Deputy Leci Brandão (PCdoB) said that she was out of the plenary on voting day because since the beginning of the proceedings she had been trying to obstruct (prevent) the approval of the bill.

MEMBERS WHO WERE AGAINST THE PL:

Janaina Paschoal (PSL)

Douglas Garcia (PTB)

Carlos Giannazi

Erica Malunguinho

Isa Penna

Raul Marcelo

Dr. Jorge do Carmo

Emidio de Souza

Enio Tatto

José Americo

Luiz Fernando T. Ferreira

Marcia Lia

Mauritius

Paulo Fiorilo

teacher Babel

Teonilio Barba

O half-price ticket for specific categories is provided for in federal law., such as the Elderly Statute, which guarantees the right to seniors over 60, and another rule that regulates half-price for people with disabilities and students.

According to the bill approved by the São Paulo Legislative, all persons aged 0 to 99 years are guaranteed “access, upon payment of half the ticket price actually charged to the general public, to movie theaters, movie clubs, theaters, musical and circus shows, educational, sporting, leisure and entertainment events or similar, promoted by any entities, public or private, held in public or private establishments”.

The right “is not cumulative with other benefits that guarantee a discount or gratuity”.

“It was the events sector that asked me, and they even sent me letters of support that they wanted the approval of this PL because, basically, when you have a live house or are an event producer, you need to be able to predict how much you will raise, and you only know that by knowing how much you can charge for a ticket,” says Do Val.