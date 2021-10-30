Spending Ceiling Change May Be Insufficient to Pay Aid to Truck Drivers, Says Economy | Economy

According to Colnago, even if the proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório is approved along the lines defended by the Palácio do Planalto, the inclusion of this payment in the 2022 Budget will require political choices.

“This policy [para caminhoneiros] it is beyond the Ministry of Economy. What we are talking about here is that we have R$91 billion of space in the spending ceiling for the next fiscal year,” he said.

“We understand that this is a concern of the president, Congress and society. So, obviously, this will be looked at within the composition of how I’m going to use these resources”, he added.

Understand the change in the PEC of Precatório and the impact on the spending ceiling

R$ 400 for truck drivers

In recent weeks, President Jair Bolsonaro has been repeating that he will pay an aid of R$ 400 to around 750,000 self-employed truck drivers across the country, as compensation for the high price of diesel at the pumps.

Bolsonaro and the economic team have yet to say clearly where this money will come from and for how long the benefit will be paid. In an internet broadcast, on the 21st, the president said that, in 2022, the budget impact would be R$ 3.6 billion. See below:

Bolsonaro says truck drivers will receive aid of R$400

This amount, however, will have to fit into the budgetary slack to be opened by the PEC dos Precatórios – which will also help finance the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid and a series of other government expenses (see below).

The Precatório PEC was approved by the special committee of the Chamber, but it still needs to pass through the plenary sessions of the Chamber and the Senate, with a favorable vote of 3/5 of the parliamentarians in two rounds.

In a note to respond to Bolsonaro’s announcement, the president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), Wallace Landim, the “Chorão”, criticized the promised amount.

According to Landim, R$ 400 covers only 13% of the complete supply of a truck – that is, they cost only 80 of the 600 liters that fit in a conventional tank.

BRL 91.6 billion to share

According to an estimate by the Ministry of Economy, the PEC will open R$ 91.6 billion of space for new expenses in next year’s spending ceiling. However, much of this slack – BRL 50 billion — would already be committed to expanding Brazil Aid.

Others BRL 6 billion, according to the economic team, will be reverted to an “automatic increase” in spending on health, education and individual and bench parliamentary amendments. This is a reflection, precisely, of the linking of these expenses with the expense ceiling formula.

Most BRL 2 billion they are unavailable to the Executive because they are reserved for spending by other powers – Legislative, Judiciary, Public Ministry and Public Defender of the Union.

There is also another mandatory cost: BRL 24 billion to update pension benefits. As the draft Budget is sent in August and the benefits are only corrected at the end of the year, the advance of inflation in this interval raises Social Security costs in the “updated version” of the tables.

Discounting all these expenses, the “free” slack in the spending ceiling is much less than R$91.6 billion. The government will have to include other demands in a balance of R$9.6 billion.

According to the secretary of the Federal Budget, Ariosto Culau, the real value could be even lower. That is, if the correction of social security benefits costs more than the R$24 billion estimated so far. As the social security payment is mandatory, the government cannot use this portion to relocate its proposals.

“The assistance to the truck driver will depend on the effective space resulting from the mandatory expenses. It would be possible, yes, if we spend only R$ 24 billion on the correction of Social Security. But if it’s BRL 30 billion, there’s less than BRL 9 billion left [para outras despesas]”, he pondered.

Sardenberg on the PEC of the precatório: ‘The government wants to put a pedaling in the Constitution, which is a crime’

Where does this money come from?

According to the material released by the government, the R$91.6 billion that will raise the spending ceiling include:

R$44.6 billion arising from the limit to be stipulated for the payment of judicial debts of the federal government (precatório);

R$ 47 billion generated by the change in the spending ceiling correction factor, included in the same PEC.

In general terms, the PEC dos Precatórios sets a limit, for each financial year, for expenses with court-ordered debts — federal debts already recognized by the Courts.

In addition, the PEC changes the spending ceiling correction rule. Today, when sending the next year’s budget to Congress, in August, the Executive is based on the inflation accumulated in the previous 12 months (between July and June).