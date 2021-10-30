the boss of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, went public to warn against too high fan expectations about Spider-Man: No Return Home. Surrounded by many rumors, the third Webhead movie lived by Tom Holland may surprise, but also disappoint a lot of people. And that’s what “Zé Boné” spoke to empire.

“Rumors are fun because many are true and many aren’t”said Feige. “The danger is when you get into the expectations game by wanting people to be excited about the movie they’re getting, not let them be disappointed about a movie they didn’t get.”, completed.

THE empire also recently revealed a new photo of the feature, which features Octopus chasing Peter Parker (Holland) in the middle of an overpass full of cars. The publication had already made fans anxious when it released the cover of its new edition, which features the hero surrounded by references to old villains.

In addition to Alfred Molina, who will return to the role of Doc Ock, Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of other former stars of the franchise, including Jamie Foxx, from The Spectacular Spider-Man 2, again in the role of the villain Electro.



The premiere of the feature is scheduled for December 16th.