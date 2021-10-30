STF ministers rule out ‘plan B’ to circumvent Aras

Justices of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) told members of the CPI of Covid, on Thursday, 28, that any possible shelving of the measures requested in the commission’s final report, by decision of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, will be definitive . In their conversation with senators, the magistrates noted that the Court’s jurisprudence leaves no room for the “plan B” drawn up by lawmakers to bring President Jair Bolsonaro to trial.

The top of the CPI was studying proposing a subsidiary criminal action of the public to circumvent a possible omission by the attorney general or the filing of the accusations. In practice, the measure would take the accusations directly to the STF. However, justices of the Court highlighted that the action is only relevant in the first hypothesis.







Members of Covid’s CPI deliver to the president of the STF, Minister Luiz Fux, a copy of the final report approved by the commission Photo: Marcos Oliveira/Agência Senado/Estadão

In the understanding of the commission, the Attorney General’s Office must manifest itself within 30 days so that the omission is not characterized. They are based on Law 10.001/2000, which provides for procedures of the Public Ministry from CPIs and states that the authority that receives the resolutions of the parliamentary commission must inform and justify measures within a month.

The position was presented to the senators by ministers Luiz Fux and Alexandre de Moraes, from the STF. Parliamentarians are going to courts to symbolically deliver copies of the final report of the CPI.

“It is important to highlight that filing, and this was warned by Minister Moraes and Minister Fux, in the case law of the Supreme Court, is not negligence. Filing is an action of the Public Ministry, which would mean that it would make impossible any subsidiary action of the public”, said senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), vice president of the CPI.

The message from the members of the Court also throws a bucket of cold water on a thesis cultivated by the top of the CPI to try a subsidiary action even in case of archival. A part of the group intended to provoke the STF with the argument that the filing of detailed requests in a robust investigation report would, in fact, be an omission.