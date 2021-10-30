STJD determines that Flamengo release tickets for Atlético-MG; about 9,000 have already been sold | brazilian series a

The Superior Court of Sports Justice, through President Otávio Noronha, determined that Flamengo release the load of tickets requested by Atlético-MG for the game this Saturday, at 7 pm, at Maracanã.

Tickets will have to be sold over the internet. A period of two hours, counted from the summons, was given to release the tickets, under the risk of suspension of those responsible and a fine of up to R$ 100,000, as provided for in article 223 of the CBJD.

So far, around 9,000 tickets have been sold.

1 of 1 Flamengo fans at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão Flamengo fans at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão

PVC: The rivalry between Atlético-MG and Flamengo in confrontations, provocations and controversies

Check below part of the dispatch of the president of the STJD of Football:

“According to Official Letter 4281/2021, drawn up by the Hon. CBF Competitions Director, Manoel Flores, on 10/18/2021, the editions of the Recommendations Protocol for Public Return to Stadiums – CBF Competitions and the Operational Technical Guideline – CBF 2021 Competitions were updated, implementing a substantial change , in order to authorize the return of visiting fans to stadiums that already receive the public (when authorized by local health and security authorities).

Article 87 of RGC 2021 is clear and objective in the sense that “The visiting Club will have the right to reserve to its fans the maximum amount of tickets corresponding to 10% (ten percent) of the stadium capacity or the capacity allowed by the security bodies, provided that it manifests itself within 3 (three) business days before the departure, by means of an official letter addressed to the home Club, obligatorily with a copy to the Federations involved and to the DCO”.

It is now exhaustively proven, in fact, it is an uncontroversial fact, that the Requesting Club royally observed its obligation to officiate at the Mandante Club, in this case Flamengo; the DCO; and the local Federation, in this case FERJ; about its intention to exercise its right to purchase and distribute by sale to its fans, a charge equivalent to 10% of the tickets available for the match.

In fact, as seen above, in light of the established law and the regulations now in force, the Visiting Club, having observed what is provided for in art. 87 of RGC 2021, has the right to purchase 10% of the load of tickets available for the match, and the Mandante Club, in turn, has the obligation to provide, through due pecuniary consideration, the tickets for the Visiting Association .

The logistical difficulties related by Flamengo are powerful and real, but with all the bows, nothing justifies their resistance and lethargy.

It is evident that the requested Club could not have received the Adversary’s communication regarding the exercise of a protestant right, and have remained inert, without even responding to it about the difficulties just reported.

Obviously, all health requirements imposed by local authorities must be faithfully observed by CAM Fans, from the acquisition and withdrawal of tickets, to admission to the Stadium.

As the authorizing requirements provided for in art. 119 of the CBJD, I have the right to GRANT the preliminary injunction vindicated by the CLUBE ATLÉTICO MINEIRO, which is why I determine that the CLUBE DE REGATAS DO FLAMEGO be notified with utmost urgency, so that it makes it available within 2 (two) hours, counted from the summons , the charge of tickets requested by the Visitor, under penalty of violating art. 223 of the CBJD, with the application of automatic suspension of those responsible and a fine of up to R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais).

Within the same period indicated above, the Requested Club must provide the bank details for payment by the Requesting Club, which will have to finalize the corresponding deposit by the end of the banking day of 11/01/2021, also under penalty of setting a violation of art. . 223 of the CBJD, with the application of automatic suspension of those responsible and a fine of up to R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais).

I would like to clarify that all sanitary requirements imposed by local authorities must be faithfully observed by CAM Fans, from the acquisition and withdrawal of tickets, until admission to the Stadium.