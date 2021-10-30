STJD orders Flamengo to release ticket sales for Atlético

After Atlético-MG filed an injunction in the Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football, Otávio Noronha, president of the body, determined that Flamengo immediately make available the load of tickets requested by Galo.

Noronha determined that the tickets be sold online and gave a period of two hours, counted from the subpoena, to release the tickets. The penalty provided is suspension of those responsible and a fine of up to R$ 100,000.

The deadline given by Noronha was until 10 am this Friday (29). Galo asked Flamengo to allocate 10% of the tickets available for the game against the Rio de Janeiro club on Saturday (30), at 7pm, at Maracanã, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão. Fla claims that there are risks to the duel and is reluctant to give in.

The request was sent last Thursday (21st), three days after the update of the Recommendation Protocol for Public Return to CBF Stadiums. In this new version, the presence of visiting fans at stadiums that already receive audiences was released.

In an official note released after the request, the athletes had stressed that “Athletic wants to count on the strength of its fans at Maracanã”.

Current leader of the Brazilian, Galo has 59 points, 13 more than Flamengo. Rubro-negro still has two games less to play in the quest for the third national championship.