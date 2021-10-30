STJD orders Flamengo to release tickets for Atlético-MG fans for ‘final’ at Brasileirão

Atlético-MG wants 10% of the ticket load for the match against Flamengo at Maracanã

The STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) of Football determined that the Flamengo immediately make the requested ticket load available – 10% of the total capacity – by Atlético-MG for the deciding game valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian championship, at Maracanã, this Saturday (30).

Otávio Noronha, president of the STJD, determined that the tickets be sold over the internet and gave a period of two hours, counted from the summons, for the tickets to be released. If they do not comply with the order, those responsible will be fined up to R$ 100,000, as provided for in article 223 of the CBJD (Brazilian Code of Sports Justice).

The City Hall of Rio de Janeiro allowed the presence of 100% of the public in the stadiums, but Flamengo had not ceded the load of tickets to the opponent.

This Wednesday, the rubro-negro club had announced the value of only R$ 35.00 for the cheapest ticket for the partner-fans.

Galo is the leader with 59 points, 13 more than Rubro-Negro, who have two games in hand. Thus, a victory from Minas Gerais will make Alvinegro very close to the title.

Buddha Mendes/Getty Images

See part of the order:

“According to Official Letter 4281/2021, drawn up by the Hon. CBF Competitions Director, Manoel Flores, on 10/18/2021, the editions of the Recommendations Protocol for Public Return to Stadiums – CBF Competitions and the Operational Technical Guideline – CBF 2021 Competitions were updated, implementing a substantial change , in order to authorize the return of visiting fans to stadiums that already receive the public (when authorized by local health and security authorities).

Article 87 of RGC 2021 is clear and objective in the sense that “The visiting Club will have the right to reserve to its fans the maximum amount of tickets corresponding to 10% (ten percent) of the stadium capacity or the capacity allowed by the security bodies, provided that it manifests itself within 3 (three) business days before the departure, by means of an official letter addressed to the home Club, obligatorily with a copy to the Federations involved and to the DCO”.



It is now exhaustively proven, in fact, it is an uncontroversial fact, that the Requesting Club royally observed its obligation to officiate at the Mandante Club, in this case Flamengo; the DCO; and the local Federation, in this case FERJ; about its intention to exercise its right to purchase and distribute by sale to its fans, a charge equivalent to 10% of the tickets available for the match.

In fact, as seen above, in light of the established law and the regulations now in force, the Visiting Club, having observed what is provided for in art. 87 of RGC 2021, has the right to purchase 10% of the load of tickets available for the match, and the Mandante Club, in turn, has the obligation to provide, through due pecuniary consideration, the tickets for the Visiting Association .

The logistical difficulties related by Flamengo are powerful and real, but with all the bows, nothing justifies their resistance and lethargy.

It is evident that the requested Club could not have received the Adversary’s communication regarding the exercise of a potestative right, and remained inert, without even answering it about the difficulties just reported.

Obviously, all health requirements imposed by local authorities must be faithfully observed by CAM Fans, from the acquisition and withdrawal of tickets, to admission to the Stadium.

As the authorizing requirements provided for in art. 119 of the CBJD, I have the right to GRANT the preliminary injunction vindicated by the CLUBE ATLÉTICO MINEIRO, which is why I determine that the CLUBE DE REGATAS DO FLAMEGO be notified with utmost urgency, so that it makes it available within 2 (two) hours, counted from the summons , the charge of tickets requested by the Visitor, under penalty of violating art. 223 of the CBJD, with the application of automatic suspension of those responsible and a fine of up to R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais).

Within the same period indicated above, the Requested Club must provide the bank details for payment by the Requesting Club, which will have to finalize the corresponding deposit by the end of the banking day of 11/01/2021, also under penalty of setting a violation of art. . 223 of the CBJD, with the application of automatic suspension of those responsible and a fine of up to R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais).

I would like to clarify that all sanitary requirements imposed by local authorities must be faithfully observed by CAM Fans, from the acquisition and withdrawal of tickets, until admission to the Stadium.

That is, the tickets made available and sold to the visiting Fans, must be sold online and must be identified, personal and non-transferable, purchased through a voucher to be exchanged at the exchange points, upon presentation of the vaccination card proving the vaccination schedule of according to what was established by the municipality, or a negative result of the Covid-19 test, and placement of the identification bracelet”, dispatched Otávio Noronha.