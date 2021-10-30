Strong instability advances from Paraguay to the Southern Region and MS

Photo: GOES 16 satellite image shows strong instability over Paraguay

Cloud cover over Brazil

Warm, humid air predominates over the country and heavy clouds grow over most regions of the country. These clouds cause heavy rain showers, with lightning and sometimes strong

This Saturday, the circulation of winds at medium levels of the atmosphere will help to form heavy clouds over Paraguay and northern Argentina, moving to Brazil

Dry air still influences part of the Northeast preventing the formation of large clouds

Weather forecast for 10/30/2021 – Saturday

The last weekend of October will be with very unstable weather over Brazil. There are conditions for rain this Saturday in almost all regions of the country. Over most areas of the North, Midwest, Southeast, rain showers occur with lightning in the afternoon and evening.

Periods of strong sun occur in almost all areas of these Regions. Cloudy skies predominate in the south and east of São Paulo, including Greater São Paulo. The south coast of São Paulo is rainy. Saturday with lots of clouds and rain at any time on the coast of Rio De Janeiro and Espírito Santo.

Frequent and heavy rain showers occur in the mid-west and south of Mato Grosso do Sul, west of Paraná, west of Santa Catarina and northwest of Rio Grande do Sul. Saturday it’s not rainythe coast of Paraná and Santa Catarina, where it can rain heavily.

Rain showers occur in other areas of Paraná, Santa Catarina and northern Rio Grande do Sul. weather stays dry in the center-south and east of Rio Grande do Sul, including Grande Porto Alegre.

Sun and quick rain on the coast of Bahia and Sergipe, Rio Grande do Norte and Ceará. The west of Bahia, Piauí and Maranhão have rain showers with rays and sunny periods. The sun predominates in other regions of the Northeast

Weather alerts for 10/30/2021 – Saturday

Storm alerts in the center-south and east of Mato Grosso do Sul and in the west of Paraná.

Alert for frequent rain, moderate to strong on the coast of Santa Catarina.

Attention to moderate to heavy rain, with lightning and sometimes strong winds in Roraima, in the center, south and east of Amazonas, in the north of Pará, in the center-south of Amapá, in the north and west of Tocantins, in the center-north, east and west of Maranhão and in the north of Piauí.

Attention to moderate to heavy rain, with lightning and sometimes strong winds in the south of Mato Grosso, in the center-south of Goiás, in the center-west and in the north of Mato Grosso do Sul, in the west of São Paulo, in the center-west of Paraná, in the west of Santa Catarina and in the northwest of Rio Grande do Sul.

Attention to moderate to heavy rain, with lightning and sometimes strong winds in north-central Piauí and Maranhão, north-central Pará, Amapá, Roraima and northern Amazonas.