Study Finds Efficacy of Astrazeneca Vaccine Against Coronavirus Variants | Brazil

Application of two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine confers high protection against the Gamma variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus

Published 10/29/2021 09:32

The application of two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced in Brazil by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), provides high protection against the Gamma variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes covid-19, in people over 60 years of age. This is what a study published on Thursday, 28, in the scientific journal Nature Communications reveals. Gama emerged in Manaus, at the end of 2020, and was responsible for the second wave of the disease in Brazil, from February to June this year. Currently, the most prevalent variant in the country is Delta, which originated in India. The survey was carried out in São Paulo and measured the protection that the vaccine offers against death by covid-19.

The research showed that the second dose increases the protection by about 30% compared to the application of the first, with an effectiveness of 93.6%. The study involved 20 researchers from Brazil, the United States and Spain and was coordinated by the infectious disease physician Julio Croda, from Fiocruz Mato Grosso do Sul. Croda explains that the research sought to provide data on the effectiveness of the vaccine in older people, as aging causes a natural loss of immunity. “We know that the elderly have the issue of immunosenescence [alterações do sistema imunológico provocadas pelo envelhecimento], but this analysis of people over 60 years of age shows that, even in the context of Gamma circulation, the complete vaccination scheme guarantees good protection. Hence the need to look for the absentees, find everyone who has not completed the vaccination schedule and ensure that they take both doses”.

clinical trials

The study was carried out after clinical trials in other countries indicated a drop in the effectiveness of the first dose of vaccines against the new variants. The survey was conducted with 61,164 people and showed that 28 days after the first dose, the effectiveness against symptomatic covid-19 was 33.4%, with 55.1% against hospitalization and 61.8% against death between seniors. The measurement taken 14 days after the second dose showed that the effectiveness goes to 77.9% against symptomatic disease, 87.6% against hospitalization and 93.6% against death.

In the general population, the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca/Fiocruz vaccine is 76% with the first dose for the prevention of symptomatic disease. Delta variant

According to Croda, to measure the effectiveness of the vaccine against the Delta variant, another “two or three months of prevalence” will be needed. But, according to him, everything indicates that the protection with the two doses is maintained.

“If there was a change, we would see an increase in cases and an acceleration of deaths. And we’re not looking at that so far. Rio was the epicenter of Delta, and the trend is to reduce hospitalizations and deaths. I believe that vaccines continue to work for Gama and Delta”, says the researcher.