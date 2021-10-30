Subscribers to Bolsa Família can apply for loans through Caixa Tem?

Those who use the box has may ask loans of up to R$ 1 thousand. However, Bolsa Família beneficiaries, who also use the application, will not be able to request the credit option. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, only those who are not registered in any social program of the federal government will be able to apply for microcredit.

In addition to loans for individuals, the movement will also reach legal entities (individual microentrepreneurs – MEI) that intend to invest in their business.

Cash Loan Tem: how to apply?

The credits that can be requested vary between BRL 300.00 to BRL 1,000.00, according to the customer’s profile. The loan can be paid in up to 24 months, with an interest rate of 3.99%.

To apply for a loan at Caixa Tem, you must access the application and click on the loan functionality. The registration will be analyzed by Caixa Econômica. Check out the steps:

Access the app on your mobile; Click on the Microcredit option; Then perform the pre-approved credit simulation.

Before, however, the customer must perform an update of the application, where Poupança Social Digital Caixa must be updated to Digital Savings+.

The update is being carried out gradually, depending on the customer’s birth date. See the calendar:

For those born in January and February: September 27th;

For those born in March and April: October 18th;

For those born in May and June: November 8th;

For those born in July and August: November 29;

For those born in September and October: December 13th;

For those born in November and December: December 27th.

The loan application has up to 10 days to be analyzed. In this assessment, financial history, risk analysis, current debt, etc. are taken into account.

The financial institution intends to reach 30 million workers through the Caixa Tem Credit, considering both modalities.