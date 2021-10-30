Sunk in scandals, Facebook changes its name

Just over a week after international media such as “The News York Times”, “CNN” and “Washington Post” published a series of denunciations involving the link between Facebook and the far right, the corporation’s owner, Mark Zuckerberg, announced a new name for the group. Earlier this month, Frances Haugen, a former company executive, said the conglomerate fuels division in society and weakens democracy.

Sunk in scandals, Zuckerberg decided to rename the company that runs Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. After the executive insists on a theory that the internet will be a great metaverse (or virtual reality), the company will be called Meta.

“We’ve learned a lot from tackling social issues and living on closed platforms, now it’s time to take everything we’ve learned and help build the next chapter,” Zuckerberg announced during an investor event.

“We are a company that develops technology to connect. Together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. And, together, we can unlock a much larger breeder economy”, he added.

Applications linked to the brand must undergo changes.

This appeal to new horizons is aimed at trying to hide the problems that the company is currently facing. Former executive Frances Haugen gave a scathing testimony to the US Federal Trade Commission condemning Facebook’s actions.

Haugen has delivered internal company documents to lawmakers, regulators and the media that show that Zuckerberg’s networks cause “more division, more damage, more lies, more threats and more combat” in society.

According to her, Zuckerberg’s network lied about fighting hate speech, violence and fake news on the platform. Frances said Facebook dismantled its “civic integrity” team shortly after the 2020 election, as soon as Joe Biden was declared the winner.

With these documents in hand, the “The Facebook Papers” consortium, formed by 17 American journalistic organizations, brought reports that show that the social network contributed to the dissemination of fake news, and even to the mobilization of far-right groups, which culminated in the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, which left five dead.