Syria War Victims Father and Son Image Wins ‘Picture of the Year’ Award – International

The moment captured is moving: leaning on a crutch with part of what’s left of his right leg, a father plays with his son, who has none of his full limbs, throwing him up while they smile together. It was this moment captured by the lens of Turkish photographer Mehmet Aslan who won the “Picture of the Year” award at Siena International Photo Awards.

The scene was recorded in the south of Turkey, near the border with the Syria. The man in the photo is Munzir al-Nazzal, a father of three who lost his leg after a bomb was detonated in idlib, Syrian city where he lived with his family. The boy in the picture is Mustafa al-Nazzal, the eldest of the sons of Munzir.

Mustafa did not lose his arms and legs in a bombing raid like his father, but the condition of congenital tetraamelia that caused the child to be born without limbs is also due to the Syria War. When she was pregnant, the boy’s mother needed to take a medication – pointed out as a factor that triggered the child’s condition – after falling ill after inhaling a nervous agent used in the conflict.

In an interview with The Washington Post, the photographer said he had met Mustafa’s parents already in Turkey, where the couple moved to in an attempt to help their son – who needs medical treatment that the parents cannot fully pay for and special prostheses that they cannot find at home. Turkey.

“We wanted to draw attention to that,” said Aslan, who hopes the image will highlight the refugee child’s search for prosthetics. “The boy always has a lot of energy. The father seems to have given up.”

Also in the Post, Mustafa’s father, Munzir, said he had gone to all the hospitals he found in several cities, but could not find a way to provide the prostheses for his son. “I swear I went from one hospital to another,” he said. And added: “He’s like that, but he’s really, really smart,” said the father, as the boy smiled and rolled on the rug, before his sister picked him up and put him on the couch.

The al-Nazzal family has mainly depended on charity for more than three years, since they escaped from Idlib and took refuge in southern Turkey, where millions more refugees have sought shelter. Photographer Mehmet Aslan hopes the image will also help ease a backlash against refugee communities in Turkey, where some blame them for economic problems.

Entitled “Hardness of life”, which judges described as “emotionally strong”, the image will be displayed along with other photos selected by the jury at an exhibition in Italy this month.

“The image has reached the world,” said Mustafa’s mother Zeinab. “We’ve been trying for years to make our voices heard by anyone who wants to listen, to help with his treatment. We would give everything to give him a better life.”/ W. Post