Telefônica Vivo raises its fiber coverage target by 2024

Competition for the Brazilian fixed broadband market based on fiber optics to customers’ homes (FTTH) is hot. One of the main competitors, Telefônica Vivo, decided to aggressively accelerate its investment plans, adding no less than 5 million more homes passed (Houses eligible to sign) until 2024.

With this, the group intends to have 29 million homes available to which it will be able to sell its fixed ultra broadband plans. This is an increase of 20% compared to previous plans. Currently, the group has 18.3 million HPs.

The new plan brings Vivo closer to Oi, whose strategy is to have 32 million homes passed until 2024, from the partnership with V.tal, a neutral network company created with the optical assets of Oi, Globenet, capital of the Singapore fund GIC and funds managed by BTG Pactual bank.

The president of Vivo, Christian Gebara, evidently did not mention Oi at the conference he held today, 28, with financial market analysts. He highlighted, however, that the acceleration project will have homes passed Fibrasil – the neutral network company in which Vivo is a partner and serves cities outside São Paulo -, American Tower in Minas Gerais, and Vivo itself in the state of São Paulo.

Gebara did not specify how much each will add to the account. But he said that it was possible to raise the ruler due to the cheapness of the equipment used in optical networks. He stated that the cost per home passed fell from R$ 400 to R$ 160 this year. Thus, the operator will not have to raise the Capex reserved for expansion.

Vivo’s CEO also explained that the 5 million FTTH accesses include both new homes, not yet serviced by Vivo broadband – especially in medium-sized cities – as well as homes that still use the legacy xDSL technology, based on copper pair, or the FTTC technology, in which the fiber arrives close to the connected home, and from there it goes through copper to the consumer.

The number of 5 million does not include, he stressed, the network expansion provided by franchise contracts. In this case, the numbers will be computed separately, he noted. He asserted that the project with franchisees is going full steam ahead.

Competition with ISPs

Although he did not tie the new goal to attacking ISPs in markets served by Vivo, Gebara commented on the increase in competition with small companies in the country. He pointed out that many regional providers focus on squares where Vivo has no presence, and in this case, they are not a threat.

In cities where tele is with broadband and competitors between ISPs are beginning to emerge, entering the same neighborhoods served by Vivo, Gebara defended the company’s technology, pricing and plans offered.

He said the company’s network is superior to smaller rivals, capable of delivering better speed and stability. He also said that the operator is able to compose packages with broadband and more detailed digital services and, ultimately, can resort to aggressive offers combined with mobile telephony.

“With all this, we are in a strong position to compete and continue with the additions, without entering into a price war”, he concluded. Vivo has added 109 thousand FTTH broadband customers to its base, per month, on average this year. And at the end of September it had already registered 978,000 new customers in the technology, surpassing the total number of additions of the type obtained in 2020.