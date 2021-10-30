Teresa takes revenge and makes Luísa cry with jealousy; learn how· TV news

Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will feel vindicated when she sees Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) jealous of her in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will ask Dumas (Marcelo Valle) to take a photo of the imperial family, and the general will not think it’s good manners for the Countess of Barral to appear in the portrait. The noblewoman will cry with rage when she sees her lover beside his wife in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the scenes planned for go on air next Monday (1st) in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the monarch will be preparing the camera to take a new portrait with his family. Dumas will approach and interrupt a conversation between the lovers, leaving the protagonist angry.

“I’m also very interested in these contraptions. By the way, I had the opportunity to photograph…”, the military man will comment. “That’s great! If that’s the case, the general can be the photographer of the day. This camera is very simple to operate, I’ll show you”, will offer Pedro, ironically.

After adjusting the camera, Isabel’s father (Giulia Gayoso) will summon everyone to pose: “Let’s get into position for the portrait. Come on!” Teresa, the princesses, Augusto (Gil Coelho), Gastão (Daniel Torres) and Luísa will approach the emperor.

“Countess, what are you doing there? Are you by any chance of the family?” the general will ask, laughing. Covertly, Leopoldina’s mother (Bruna Griphao) will smile with satisfaction when she sees her rival mortified.

“Where am I thinking?” the governess will disguise, moving away from the imperial family. Justina’s boss (Cinnara Leal) will be teary-eyed and try to hide the pain of not being considered from her lover’s family.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.