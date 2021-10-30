Tesla hits $1 trillion and is already worth four times Toyota

Virtually oblivious to the global semiconductor crisis, Tesla has yet another achievement to celebrate. Billionaire Elon Musk’s electric car brand hits $1 trillion (R$5.64 trillion, in direct conversion) in market capitalization. The feat was achieved this week after the value of the company’s shares soared 12.7%, reaching approximately US$1,000 dollars (BRL 5,600) – individual price.

This is the result of the order for 100,000 units of the Model 3 by the car rental company, Hertz. Delivery is scheduled for the end of 2022. Tesla’s share appreciation was 30% in October. From March 2020 until now, when it was shaken by the pandemic of the new coronavirus (as well as the industry in general), Tesla registered phenomenal growth. Shares appreciated by more than 1,100% in the period.

Model 3

Although you have certainly heard or read about it, it is worth remembering how the Model 3 is. It is a sedan with 100% electric engine and power between 290 hp and 456 hp, depending on the finish version. There are three configurations: Standard Range Plus, Long Range and Performance. Prices in the United States (its country of origin) start at US$ 34.2 thousand – around R$ 193,000 in direct conversion.

In Brazil, the model is only available via independent import (almost R$700 thousand). There is also availability through a monthly subscription. The modality is close to R$ 20 thousand per month. Who offers the service is the Osten Fleet, based in São Paulo.

After achieving the mark, Tesla matches the select group of oil companies and the giants of the technology industry, such as Amazon, apple and Microsoft, for example. Elon Musk’s company, however, is the first in the automotive sector to achieve such a position. Just to give you an idea, while Tesla is now worth $1 trillion, the Toyota worth $242 billion. That’s four times less.