The Addams Family: Check Out the Cast, 30 Years Later | TV & Famous

If you were a kid in the 90s, I have news: you blinked and three decades have passed since the release of The Addams Family , 1991.

This year, the 90’s classic celebrates 30 years since its debut. The history of the monstrous family was based on the Charles Addams comics, which emerged as comic strips in the 1930s.

Now, on the eve of Halloween, the film is the special attraction of the Saturday Session, so we went to find out how the cast is doing nowadays. Check out!

The interpreter of the matriarch of the Addams loves to play different characters. Before Morticia, Anjelica Huston gave life to Miss Eva Ernst, the terrifying protagonist of the first version of The Witches’ Convention (1990). Years later, she played the mysterious priestess Viviane in The Mists of Avalon (2001). At 70, one of the actress’ most recent roles is her appearance in the film John Wick 3: Parabellum (2019).

Raul Julia (Gomez Addams)

Gomez Addams, the passionate husband of Mortícia, was played in theaters by Raul Julia. Unfortunately, the actor left us in 1994, victim of cancer. His last successful big-screen role was in the film Street Fighter: The Final Battle (1994), in which he played the antagonist General M. Bison.

Christopher Lloyd (Fester Addams, the Uncle Chico)

Christopher Lloyd was virtually unrecognizable due to the characterization and, therefore, many people do not notice a detail: the actor also played Doctor Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy! More recently, Lloyd made a cameo on The Big Bang Theory series.

Jimmy Workman (Ugly Addams)

Despite having participated in the hugely successful film, Jimmy Workman did not pursue an artistic career. The last film credited to him is 2004’s To Kill a Mockumentary. Despite this, he has not abandoned the entertainment world. Today, he works as a behind-the-scenes production technician at television stations.

Christina Ricci (Wandinha Addams)

When The Addams Family opened, Christina Ricci was just 11 years old. His career was marked by other great successes, such as Gasparzinho (1995), The Legend of the Headless Knight (1999) and Monster: Desejo Assassino (2003). In the 2000s, Christina founded her own film production company, but continues to pursue her acting career.

Carel Struycken (Stumble)

The quiet and faithful butler Stumble was played by Carel Struycken. The actor is 2.13 meters tall, due to a physical condition called acromegaly – also known as gigantism. At 72, Carel continues to act. His most recent works include the series Twin Peaks and the feature Doctor Sono, from 2019.

Judith Malina (Grandma Addams)

