‘The club comes before anyone else’

Andrea Agnelli said the financial crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic was the main factor in the star’s departure from Turin

President of youth, Andrea Agnelli spoke again about the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the club, at the beginning of the current European season, during an event this Friday (29), at the Allianz Stadium, in Turin, which brought together market shareholders. And according to the representative of the youth, among the reasons that made the Portuguese leave Italian football are financial issues.

Juventus returns to the field through Italian Championship this Saturday, at 1 pm, away from home against the Verona

According to the president, between 2014 and 2018, the Italian club experienced a boom in its revenues – in excess of 400 million euros (R$ 2.59 billion in current figures) – which enabled Juventus to make a high investment and bring the Portuguese star, who at the time was in the Real Madrid. However, in 2020 came the COVID-19 pandemic and the club’s financial landscape has completely changed..

From then on, the Italians needed to streamline their investments, and CR7, with the highest salary of the cast at that time, was no longer a priority for Juventus. Agnelli still made a point of thanking the Portuguese for the services rendered, but stressed that the club always comes first.

“Juventus started an expansion plan with the purchase of the icon Ronaldo. Having the greatest player in the world was an honor and a pleasure, we can only applaud him for what he did, but Juve comes before anyone else,” he continued. .

Finally, Agnelli also recalled that with the serious financial crisis brought about by the pandemic, Juventus had an estimated loss of 320 million euros (R$ 2 billion), of which 210 million (R$ 1.3 billion) related to the current season . In this way, there was no longer any way for the Portuguese to remain in Bota.

“We wanted to think big, but then the world stopped [com a pandemia]…the business model was questioned,” he concluded.

Cristiano Ronaldo played for Juventus between 2018 and 2021, having played 134 games for the team and scored 101 goals. In Turin, he won the Italian Championship, Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup titles.





Cristiano Ronaldo played for Juventus between 2018 and 2021, having played 134 games for the team and scored 101 goals. In Turin, he won the Italian Championship, Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup titles.





At the start of the current season, the Portuguese played a single match for the Italian club and then returned to the Manchester United. For the English club, he returns to the field through the Premier League this Saturday (30), at 1:30 pm, away from home against the tottenham