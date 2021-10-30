The deadline for the first phase of the synodal process has been extended

There will be time until 15 August 2022 to present to the General Secretariat of the Synod the summaries relating to the consultations of the People of God foreseen for the initial diocesan phase of the Synod by the Episcopal Conferences, the Eastern Catholic Churches sui iuris and other ecclesial bodies. The decision in response to the many requests received to have more time for listening and dialogue.

Gabriella Ceraso – Vatican News

The deadline for the first phase of the synodal process was extended until August 15, 2022. This is what was established by the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops regarding the duration of the first diocesan phase of the synodal process that opened on October 9th and 10th at the Vatican and on October 17th in the particular Churches, on the theme ” For a Synodal Church: communion, participation and mission”. The first phase was expected to last until April 2022 and was extended for another four months.

In a statement, the General Secretariat of the Synod expresses its gratitude for the numerous communications received in these first weeks of “consultation with the people of God” made by Episcopal Conferences, dioceses and eparchies, because they are “an encouraging confirmation” of those who, in the Church, are working to carry out the first phase of the process, which will end in 2023. The communiqué explains that there were also numerous requests to extend the duration of the first phase, in order to give “a greater opportunity for the People of God to have an authentic experience of listening and dialogue “.

Hence the decision to extend it, in line with the identity of “a Synodal Church which is a Church that listens”, and always seeks the good of the Church. Therefore, as established by the Ordinary Council of the Synod of Bishops, there will be time until 15 August 2022 to present the summaries of the consultations of the Episcopal Conferences, the Eastern Catholic Churches sui iuris and other ecclesial bodies.

We remind you that the time available from October 2021 is useful, in this diocesan phase that precedes the continental and universal one, for a wide consultation, listening to all the baptized, with the instruments provided by the Synod Secretariat itself. Each bishop and each Episcopal Conference has the task of launching paths that will flow towards the “Pre-Synodal Meeting”, and then towards a synthesis brought to the attention of the Synod Secretariat.