The Enemy – Assassin’s Creed Infinity will not be free-to-play, says Ubisoft

During a meeting with investors held this Thursday (28), the CEO of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, gave more details about Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the ambitious new game in the franchise. Specifically, the executive stated that he will not be free to play.

“It won’t be free to play, and this game will have a lot of narrative elements in it”, said (via VGC).

“It’s going to be a very innovative game, but it will have what players expect from every Assassin’s Creed game, all the elements they love to have them right from the start.”

“It will be a giant game, but with a lot of elements that already exist in the games we’ve published in the past.”

Officially announced in July after a Bloomberg report, Assassin’s Creed Infinity brings the studios together Ubisoft Montreal (in Origins and Valhalla) and Quebec (in Odyssey) in a new game that promises to be massive and ambitious.

Although Ubisoft itself hasn’t given more details about the project, according to Bloomberg Infinity’s idea is to create a game as a service that will bring together different adventures in different historical moments and locations. The game would gain new chapters through updates over the years. Despite the different scenarios and periods, Assassin’s Creed Infinity it would present cohesive and connected stories.

The project would have, in Ubisoft’s plans, release for a still distant future. The idea was delayed due to allegations of harassment within the company. Officials reported cases of sexual harassment and abuse of power by the publisher’s leadership.

For now, there’s no further information on the release or platforms of Assassin’s Creed Infinity — which, it’s worth noting, is a code name for the project, and may not even be the final name for the game.