The Farm 13: Dynho Alves gets in the way of Rico’s fight with Sthe and takes a sharp inverted from the humorist: ‘Famosa is Mirella’; watch

Silence wins?! Silent wins! But he can’t hold his tongue! Kkkk This Friday (29), Rico Melquíades activated the “sincere mode” and left speaking what he thought of the posture of some colleagues in “A Fazenda 13“. Dynho Alves ended up intruding on the discussion and took a sharp cut from the comedian, even joining the most talked about topics on Twitter.

In the squabble, Rico would needling Sthe Matos for loose positions in the game. “You think washing dishes and sweeping the house will attract attention! Save me, girl! Go play, position yourself, live, have attitude, be tense!”, fired the comedian to the pawn. Bil Araújo, who accused Melquiades of just sleeping, also took one. “You are another dirty player! Manipulator!”exclaimed Rico.

“You like media!”, pointed out the former participant of the “BBB” and “No Limite” realities. “And what are you doing here if you don’t like the media? Don’t like it, cat? What came to do here?”asked Rico. “Everyone here likes media! Everyone!”, added the comedian. That’s when Dynho Alves decided to interfere in the crap… “We (sic) I’ve been living from media for ten years, my life! Take a hold there!”, mocked the funkeiro.

What he didn’t expect was the fellow prisoner’s whip tongue: “What media, boy? For the love of God! Ten years? I’m meeting you here! I got to know through Mirella (singer’s wife)! Famous is Mirella!”. Indignant, Dynho returned to order Rico to “take that place”, and once again took another inverted. “I take it in the c*! I take it on c*!”, said the pawn proudly.

“We’ve been living from media for ten years, my life.” (Dynho)

“WHAT MEDIA. I KNEW YOU NOW. FAMOUS IS MIRELLA.” (Rich) Genius. #The farm pic.twitter.com/Eh851T583r — Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) October 29, 2021

On Twitter, many people agreed with Rico Melquiades’ comment and placed the expression “Famosa é a Mirella” in the eighth most commented subject on the social network. “Rico deserves respect” took second place because of Dynho’s slurs referring to anal sex and other derogatory imitations the funkeiro had done earlier today. “Mirella charitable legend, giving a career to mudynho”, mocked a profile. “Rico, you are the greatest!”, praised another internet user.

Mirella charitable legend, giving a career to mudynho

FAMOUS IS MIRELLA pic.twitter.com/eiDSYQXcA3 – Amanda. (@ztxamanda_) October 29, 2021

RICH FOR STHE: FURNITURE HAS MORE LIFE THAN YOU

RICO FOR DYNHO: FAMOUS IS MIRELLA IT’S NOT YOU NO. RICH YOU ARE THE GREATEST #The farm — Kauã Rick 🍷🌈 #AFazenda13 (@kauarickz) October 29, 2021

dynho: I have ten years of career

Rico: what a story and career boy I’m meeting you here, famous is Mirella KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK I NEEDED THIS, THANK YOU RICO, THE FANDOM THANK YOU — 🤖ROBOT STERELLA🍫 (@DiegoComentaa) October 29, 2021

THE FAMOUS IS MIRELLA and it’s just not anymore because it’s still late, because if the legend gets rid of it, no one will hold it in this world. — Emy (@perfectionnm) October 29, 2021