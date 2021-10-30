The Gathering gets into Halloween mood with cards from the new set

To make the Halloween mood even scarier and darker, Magic: The Gathering brings a new collection with a crossover with none other than Count Dracula. In addition, its new collection Innistrad: Voto Crimson brings more horror by revealing first cards inspired by the story of the famous vampire and an exclusive surprise revealed first-hand to IGN Brazil.

The cards “Count Dracula” and “Sisters of the Undead” are reprints of two other copies of the new set: “Sorin the Unhappy” and “Olivia, Crimson Bride”, respectively. They help complete Innistrad’s gothic horror theme: Crimson Vow. The new products have unique artwork, based on the classic 1897 novel, not to mention representing the most feared vampire of all time and the three young female vampires from his castle.

And speaking of familiar faces, the story of the card game’s new collection brings Olivia Voldaren, in a plot to put all her plan into practice in a night that has no end. For this, she calls a wedding and invites all the vampires of Innistrad with the goal of marrying none other than Sorin Markov, uniting the two vampire families, in search of power.

As a bonus, Wizards of the Coast has revealed a new spell in the collection. After all, nothing goes better with vampires than the color of blood, red. Lucky Twist is a red rare card that practically changes your chances in the game, practically helping you to change hands, when you discard your entire hand and draw a card for each card discarded that turn. The letter still comes with an art that needs no comment:

Innistrad: Voto Crimson will be released on November 11th at MTG Arena, and on November 19th in physical version. Prepare your decks and crucifixes.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | Follow Jeancarlos Mota on Instagram and Twitter.