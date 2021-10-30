× Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

The government is with the scratched credibility after proposing a workaround on the spending ceiling to pay for Brazil Aid of R$ 400. The statement is made by the economist Marcos Mendes, associate researcher at Insper and former advisor to the Ministry of Finance, in an interview with the antagonist.

According to Mendes, the government is responsible for the excessive increase in the price of the dollar and inflation. The excess of political noise, says the economist, affect asset prices in the country.

“If there weren’t so much political noise, so much antagonism and so much force to create divisions in society, the exchange rate would be lower and inflation much lower. Second, the government has been trying since last year, together with Congress, to launch test balloons to pierce the spending ceiling.” he said.

Read the full interview below.

Did the economic team lose credibility with the workaround in the spending ceiling?

It’s a matter of the government’s credibility and not just the economic team. The government’s credibility is scratched. Everything will depend on what will come out of the vote on the PEC of Precatório in Congress. At first, the expectation was that the text would be approved quickly. There are currently resistances to the originally proposed design, which may not be approved.

How did the country get into this situation?

We arrived at this situation through a series of omissions. The government was able to propose a structured income program. He also had the opportunity to propose several fiscal adjustment measures that he did not propose. At the last minute, this abuse occurs with measures far below what would be ideal.

What steps could be taken beforehand?

If there were not so much political noise, so much antagonism and so much force to create divisions in society, the exchange rate would be lower and inflation much lower. Second, the government has been trying for the past year, together with Congress, to launch test balloons to pierce the spending ceiling. They tried to pierce the ceiling with the Marshall investment plan, not paying precatories to increase social policy, capitalizing public companies to build ships.

The government also agreed with the decisions taken in Congress to insert ceiling holes in the Eletrobras capitalization law. The government did not give due urgency to the Emergency PEC, which should have been voted on in 2019. In fact, it distorted and created three different PECs.

The government dealt with issues that were not a priority, such as reducing the number of municipalities and creating a Council of the Republic. And it turned out that he only managed to vote on the PEC in 2021 in a mitigated way and with no practical effect. There was a lot of hesitation and a lack of ability to set public policy priorities. As political turmoil begins to be reflected in exchange prices and inflation expectations, the situation becomes much more difficult.

Is 2022 economic growth compromised?

I don’t make predictions, but those who make those estimates have lowered growth expectations. And that doesn’t surprise me. The increase in fiscal uncertainty leads to an increase in interest rates, which reduces investments. The consequence of this is less economic growth. Fiscal uncertainty also leads to capital flight, which devalues ​​the exchange rate, generates inflation and uncertainty. On the other hand, the BC, to pursue the inflation target, will have to tighten short-term interest rates. And that leads to a containment of growth.

In fact, the noise created by the political quivering and this drastic measure in the fiscal area are already compromising economic activity today. People anticipate. If they realize it’s going to get bad next year, they start protecting themselves. They look for protection investments, they don’t make riskier investment decisions and everyone goes into protection mode. And this already affects, from now on, economic growth, even before the eventual approval of the PEC.

Is the Central Bank right to accelerate the rate of interest rate hikes?

The Central Bank has to be guided by inflation expectations, which took off and rose a lot in the last two weeks. The environment has become much less favorable. There are always political speeches of intervention at Petrobras. This greatly increases the uncertainty. As inflation expectations rise, the BC has to, according to its operating model, signal an interest rate increase.

