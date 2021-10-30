The hot scenes from Secret Truths 2 and where to watch them

Here’s a guide to the hot scenes in Secret Truths 2, showing the exact moments they happen.

The guide reveals where the spicy scenes are in the first chapters of Secret Truths 2, made available by Globoplay. The streaming service brings the proposal to have more intense versions of sex scenes, as they tend to have cuts when they are shown on open TV.

The plot of Secret Truth 2 begins with a major trauma for the protagonist Arlete (Camila Queiroz) – Angel: the young woman loses her husband Guilherme (Gabriel Leone) in a suspicious car accident. Giovanna (Agatha Moreira), in turn, returns from her time in Paris.

Without it, Angel will need to return to the pink book to pay for his son’s medical treatment. The character is involved with Cristiano (Rômulo Estrela), a private investigator hired to infiltrate the world of fashion and prostitution.

Read on to check out the list with the exact minutes the hot scenes take place in the first chapters of Secret Truths 2 (via Gshow).

Chapter 1 – 43:45

Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) does sensual dance.

Chapter 3 – 5:55 pm

Cristiano (Rômulo Estrela) and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) appear in a spicy scene.

Chapter 3 – 42:14

Angel (Camila Queiroz) appears in a hot scene.

Chapter 4 – 38:14

Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Cristiano (Rômulo Estrela) in a spicy scene in the bathroom.

Chapter 5 – 06:41

Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) and Cristiano (Rômulo Estrela) reappear in a sex scene.

Chapter 5 – 33:20

Another spicy moment with Cristiano (Rômulo Estrela) and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira)!

Chapter 5 – 40:38

This time, Joseph (Ícaro Silva) and Visky (Rainer Cadete) are highlighted in a hot scene.

Chapter 6 – 01:43

Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Cristiano (Rômulo Estrela) in a new spicy scene, this time in the shower.

Chapter 7 – 7:28 am

Another sex scene with Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Cristiano (Rômulo Estrela).

Chapter 7 – 10:52 pm

Bruno (João Vitor Silva) appears in a spicy scene in the car.

Chapter 7 – 39:56

In another scene, Visky (Rainer Cadete) receives a massage from Joseph (Ícaro Silva).

Chapter 9 – 03:46

Angel (Camila Queiroz) with Cristiano (Rômulo Estrela) in another hot scene of Secret Truths 2.

Chapter 10 – 38:20

Blanche (Maria de Medeiros) seduces Ariel (Sergio Guizé).

Chapter 10 – 48:25

Visky (Rainer Cadete) and Joseph (Ícaro Silva) together in another hot scene.

The first chapters of Secret Truths 2 are available on Globoplay.