The option for responsibility – Opinion

Today, the State of São Paulo is reaping the fruits of the wise choice made by the state government, at the beginning of the pandemic, to act responsibly in the formulation of policies to fight covid-19, giving due importance to the recommendations of the so-called scientific community and not attack, as President Jair Bolsonaro routinely does, minimal consensus in the area of ​​public health – such as the importance of vaccines for the protection of life.

According to the State Department of Health, 87.1% of the adult population of São Paulo (aged 18 or over) is already fully immunized against the coronavirus, that is, it has completed the two-dose or single-dose vaccination schedule, case of the Janssen vaccine. Considering the total population, that is, including those under 18, around 68% of São Paulo citizens are already fully immunized against covid-19.

Although there is no consensus among epidemiologists about the exact percentage of vaccinated people that guarantees collective immunity in relation to Sars-Cov-2 (for other types of virus, it is said that something between 70% and 80% of the population is fully immunized), it is quite likely that, if the State of São Paulo has not yet reached this level of security, it is very close to reaching it. This is quite an achievement by the state government, which from the beginning fought – sometimes literally – to bring vaccines to Brazil, and by São Paulo society, which, once immunizing agents were available, firmly engaged in the vaccination campaign .

The practical result of this union between government and society in favor of health is that the current vaccination situation in the State of São Paulo, ranked first in the country’s complete vaccination ranking, is comparable to that of rich countries that are more advanced in terms of vaccinating their citizens, such as the United Kingdom (68.6%), France (68.3%) and Germany (66.5%), according to data from the Our World in Data.

It seems like it was a lot longer ago, but it is worth remembering that just 1 year and 5 months ago, when the population was afflicted at the height of the then first wave of covid-19 in the country, the government of São Paulo announced a partnership between the Instituto Butantan and the Chinese laboratory Sinovac for the development and production of a vaccine against the coronavirus. From this auspicious partnership, Coronavac was born, which on January 17 of this year became the first vaccine against covid-19 applied in the country. . It is safe to say that, thanks to the pioneer immunizing agent, many deaths were avoided.

It remains evident, therefore, the abysmal difference between the “strategy”, so to speak, of the Bolsonaro government of seeking collective immunity against the coronavirus, falsifying the seriousness of the sanitary crisis, and thus exposing Brazilians to the danger of death, and from the government of São Paulo, which, having the same objective, acted with responsibility and valued life by opting for the route of mass vaccination of its population.