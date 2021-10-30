The union central predicts that the truck drivers’ strike will stop the country

The truck drivers’ strike, scheduled for November 1st, already has the support of the Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT), the Central dos Sindicatos Brasileiros (CSB) and other union centrals.

According to the president of the CSB, Antonio Neto, the strike will happen – and in large proportions. In a video posted on his social networks this Friday (29/10), he said he met with leaders of truck drivers and transport and logistics unions to discuss details of the protest.

On the occasion, representatives of the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (Cnttl), the board of the Federation of Road Transport Workers of the State of São Paulo (Fttresp) and its affiliated unions, the president of the Brazilian Association of Vehicle Drivers were present. Automotores (Abrava), Wallace Landim, popularly known as Chorão, and the executive director of Nova Central, Nailton Francisco de Souza.

“The strike will take place at midnight on November 1st. Brazil will start to stop. We are supporting this strike. These price excesses cause revolt among all Brazilian workers”, said Neto, also president of the PDT in the capital of São Paulo.

“This strike is for the entire Brazilian people. It’s from those who are having to buy gas and can’t afford it, energy is going up… the Brazilian people can’t stand to pay the billionaire profits of half a dozen shareholders anymore,” he added.

See the video:

URGENT! BRAZIL WILL STOP! I just attended a meeting with leaders from truck drivers, from the transport and logistics sector. AND THERE WILL HAVE STRIKE! The Brazilian working people can no longer bear paying the billionaire profits of half a dozen shareholders. STRIKE NOW! 📢✊🏻🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/teosub7zUL — Antonio Neto 📢✊🏻🌹 (@antonionetopdt) October 29, 2021

In an attempt to contain the protest, the state governments announced this morning the freezing of the value of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) charged on fuel sales for three months. The decision was taken by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) — a body composed of finance secretaries from the states and the Federal District.

According to analysts heard by metropolises, however, the measure should not result in a drop in the price of gasoline or diesel, but rather prevent it “slightly” from increasing.

According to the chief economist at Necton Investimentos, André Perfeito, the ICMS is just one of the components of the cost of fuel and, therefore, it should not have the expected effect. “It won’t drop the price. It will stop getting worse. If the gasoline goes up for some reason, the ICMS does not go up with it”, he explained.

The only action that could stop the strike would be a change in Petrobras’ pricing policy. Currently, the company monitors the costs of the international market. The category wants a national standard to be established.

“The government has already decided that Petrobras’ pricing policy will continue as it is. So there’s nothing to do. Apparently the government doesn’t want to do anything to change that. In Brazil, it’s all 8 or 80, or if you hold the price, or release the price all the time, it would be possible to build solutions along the way”, suggested the economist.