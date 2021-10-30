Tiago doesn’t like to change clothes in public

In the room at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, Tiago Piquilo massaged Aline Mineiro’s feet and confided that he had never received such affection in his life. The country singer even confessed to being shy to the point of being ashamed to change around people.

“I had an idea. I can do it on your back later,” suggested Aline, after getting her massage. “I never got a massage, you know?” asked Tiago. “There, poor thing,” commented the ex-panicat. “I’m shy as hell for this,” said the pawn.

Tiago Piquilo shocked Aline Mineiro and Valentina Francavilla by saying that he never looked for a place to pay for a massage.

I swear to God. I never went anywhere to get a massage. Look what a beast, right, but it’s true.

“Not even your girlfriend?” asked Valentina Francavilla. “Tânia [Mara] he never did, no,” replied Tiago, who assured him that he doesn’t feel shy.

I don’t think I’m shy all the time, you know?

He, however, confided to people that he doesn’t like to change his clothes in front of people. “No. I don’t think so, but normally I’m embarrassed about these stops to change clothes in front of people,” he reported.

“Why?” asked Valentina. “I’m very ashamed,” said Tiago. “His body is very beautiful,” declared the former stage assistant of “Programa do Mouse” (SBT). “Hurum, Very,” added Aline. “Why?” asked Valentina again. “I want a reason. Nobody is ashamed for anything,” asked the ex-panicat.

The pawn surprised people by confiding that he didn’t change his clothes in front of his musical partner – singer Hugo – over the 17 years of concerts in Brazil.

Yeah, I don’t know how to tell you. I get shy as hell. I’ve never changed clothes around Hugo so you can have an idea. He works with me and he’s a man. Costume designer on a TV show that I go to, I always go to my corner, you know?

“How boring, Ti,” Valentina commented. “But is this a childhood thing that you bring up until now?” asked Aline. “No, as far as I can remember. From childhood, no,” said the pawn, who also said he was uncomfortable with his bathing suit.

Even in swim trunks I get a little uncomfortable and I feel a little embarrassed.

“Shame on people watching?”, Aline asked. “No. There are days when I’m fine and others not. It’s relative,” explained Tiago.

