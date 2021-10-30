Ticket controversy: Atlético-MG regrets Flamengo’s conduct and asks for reconsideration of STJD’s (favorable) decision | brazilian series a

Athletic News

The court ruled that the Minas Gerais club has the right to purchase a charge of up to 10% of the tickets available for the game, but due to the short time to resell the tickets, Galo is now asking that Rubro-Negro himself sell tickets for the athletic fans.

In a statement, Atlético stated that the request is based on the premise that Galo “cannot, in addition to the sporting loss, also bear the financial burden caused by Flamengo’s improper conduct.”

The club also complained about what it called the “unsportsmanlike attitude of the opponent”, and the allegedly arrogant way in which the president, Sergio Coelho, was treated in the process.

“Its president Rodolfo Landim has been wanted in three attempts since last Wednesday (two by phone and one by WhatsApp), by the president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, who has not even had an answer.”

The CBF started to allow the presence of the visiting public at the Brasileirão games on October 18, when it published a new update in the Recommendation Protocol for the Return of the Public to the Stadiums.

The rule provides that the visiting team is entitled to request a charge of up to 10% of the tickets offered for sale, as long as they make the request to the home club at least three days in advance.

Galo met the deadline, and by official letter, requested part of the tickets to Flamengo on October 21st. The Rubro-Negro, however, did not respond to the demand from Minas, and the case ended up in the STJD.

This Friday, the Court determined that Flamengo release the charge of tickets to Atlético, under the risk of suspension of those responsible and a fine of up to R$ 100,000. As provided for in the standard, however, Galo would have to buy the home team’s tickets, and then resell them to their fans.

This is the complaint of the club from Minas Gerais, since, due to the delay in the process, Galo argues that the purchase of tickets is “unfeasible, given the sanitary requirements for fans’ access to the stadium and a very short time until the game”.

See Rooster’s note in full

About the sale of tickets for the fans of Galo, related to the game this Saturday, 10/30, between Atlético and Flamengo, in Rio de Janeiro, Atlético clarifies that:

1. By understanding that Atlético’s claim was fair, the STJD granted an injunction in favor of Galo and determined that Flamengo would make the load of tickets available to the visiting fans;

2. However, the operability of the purchase, by Atlético, of the load of 10% of the tickets initially requested, proved to be unfeasible, given the sanitary requirements for fans’ access to the stadium and a very short time until the game (due to the delay and the Flamengo’s lack of interest in responding to Rooster’s request);

3. In view of this, Atlético entered the STJD with a request for reconsideration of the decision rendered today, October 29, requesting that Flamengo be determined to make tickets available to the visiting fans, on its sales platform, without Galo have the obligation to purchase the cargo initially required. Such request is based on the premise that Atlético cannot, in addition to the sporting loss, also bear the financial burden caused by Flamengo’s improper conduct;