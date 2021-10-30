TikTok Tries Tip Button for Famous Content Creators

TikTok tries out a new donation model for content creators within the app. To get the “Tips” function, the selected few users must manually request the feature, agree to the program’s rules, have at least 100,000 followers, and, of course, be over 18 years old.

Values ​​range from US$5 (about R$28 in direct conversion), US$10 (R$56) or US$15 (R$84), but users can also donate personalized values ​​— which can start from $1. If approved for the account, the function takes the form of a button on the profile page, similar to what exists on Twitter.

“We always think about new ways to add value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” points out a company spokesperson to the TechCrunch website. Contributions go from the original user to TikTok’s content creator without interference, meaning the platform does not charge any commission on the amounts.

@jera.bean ✨TIKTOK NEWS AND UPDATES✨ the TIP feature: more info! #tiktokupdates2021 #tiktokupdates #tiktoknewfeature ♬ Team (Instrumental) – MKJ

The feature is still under testing, so changes may happen until it reaches the general public. One of the most likely changes is the creation of a commission for TikTok, as charging at least a percentage is often one of the requirements of platforms that adopt monetization for tips.

Unlike what happens on Twitter’s Super Follow, TikTok’s tips don’t guarantee any advantage to the donor (unless the creator does something on the outside). In addition, donations can also be made anonymously.

The exact size of the tests is not known, nor where they are taking place. In Brazil, however, there are no reports that the function is available, so users in the region must have been left out for now. As for the release to the general public, there is also no information.

Intense dispute by breeders

Competition in the short video segment is quite fierce, and the introduction of varied monetization methods highlights this race. Last year, TikTok announced that it would use a $200 million ($1.2 billion) fund to encourage content creation and, of course, retain more people on the platform.

On Instagram Reels, something similar was also adopted, in which users could receive commissions according to the number of views on the published videos. Even YouTube Shorts didn’t ignore this approach, and in August the platform announced that creators could receive up to $10,000 (R$57,000) for creating viral videos.

