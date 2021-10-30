Tite manifests after son enjoys homophobic post by Maurício Souza | Soccer

Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Tite, coach of the Brazilian team

The coach tit

repudiated the behavior of the son and helper Matheus Bachi,

who liked a post by volleyball player Maurício Souza with homophobic content.

– I’ll talk like Matheus’s father. All prejudice must not exist. We are in the process of equality, color, race, sex. Anyone who can look after what was manifested by the entity, may have a complement – said the coach.

Matheus spoke positively to the central’s criticism of the fact that a new comic book portrays Superman’s son as a bisexual.

When contacted, the CBF stated that “it became aware of the facts and spoke directly with the aforementioned official, who acknowledged his error in ‘liking’ the post, as he does not share such an opinion”.

The organization also highlighted that “it reinforces its commitment to football free from any prejudice or discrimination. Through the ‘All Equals’ campaign, which has been in existence for almost a decade, it defends a supportive sport that integrates all colors, origins, beliefs, genders or physical conditions, using as a platform for dissemination their competitions and activities of the Brazilian team”.