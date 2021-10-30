Tite refuses to respond to Neymar’s statements

Tite didn’t talk about Neymar’s recent declarations about the 2022 World Cup being ‘his last’ and did not comment on the relationship between the star and Mauricio Pochettino, PSG coach

The coach Tite announced this Friday (29) the list of summons for the Brazilian team for the matches against Colombia and Argentina, respectively, for the qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recurring character in reporters’ questions to Tite, Neymar was once again the subject, but not for his performance within the four lines, but for the psychological situation of the ace.

In an interview with DAZN, granted in early October, the 29-year-old striker surprised the to state that he does not know if he will be able to ”endure more football” after the World Cup dispute. Tite was asked if, as a fan, he could talk about the star’s moment, but he didn’t talk.

“Unfortunately I won’t be able to answer you. No hypocrisy, because these are matters of individual manifestations of the athletes. Not only Neymar, any other athlete who manifests himself publicly, there is no coach here to guarantee, direct whether it’s right or wrong, their feelings and manifestations. I’m not a commentator on the demonstration, I don’t allow myself to do that,” said the coach of the Brazilian team.

In an interview with the channel “I went clear”, granted last Thursday (29), Neymar returned to speak his mind and questioned the criticism he receives for his behavior off the field. In addition, the number 10 of the selection reiterated that his ‘night life’ never stopped him from always being physically at his best wherever he went.

“I speak of respect, because people say: ‘Oh, Neymar doesn’t take care of himself, Neymar is this, that’. So how are you going to stay 12 years at the peak? Without taking care of yourself? It’s complicated. Neymar is out, Neymar he’s a party, he can’t go to the party’. No, I go out when I can. I go out when I can. When I know I won’t train the next day. I won’t stop doing anything. I always said that. with what I do on the field”.

On the subject, Tite dodged and said that he prefers to have an eye to eye conversation with Neymar during the period that the ace is at his side in the calls for the Brazilian team.

“My ethical limit is when being with me at work, having the discipline, performance, talking eye to eye, what we seek and project. This is my function, I will not extrapolate, I have no power, I am not the PSG coach. I’m the national team’s coach. And I don’t need to have an opinion about everything and make it public,” he concluded.