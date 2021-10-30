Tite’s son likes have transphobia, machismo and gender violence – 10/29/2021

Son of Tite and assistant coach of the Brazilian team for five years, Matheus Bachi has accumulated likes in prejudiced posts over the past few months on social networks. Among the publications with its ‘like’ on the internet there are messages with sexist, anti-feminist, homophobic and transphobic content, as well as ironies to the press activity, the Supreme Court and violence against women.

Profile searches followed by Matheus Bachi on Instagram reveal this series of likes. There are publications with the following content: image comparing the character Blanka from “Street Fighter” to a feminist woman; caption “she appealed and got dick again” in news about the acquittal of André de Camargo Aranha, accused of raping Mariana Ferrer, image with the term “Transformer” on a bathroom sign supposedly for transgender people, as well as ironic mentions of public figures , as the STF minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Matheus Bachi has not yet taken a stand on the matter. CBF maintains yesterday’s statement, and has not wanted to issue new positions for the time being. (read below). Behind the scenes, the entity’s management is concerned with the possibility that new episodes will appear and the case will reach great repercussions. At the moment, Matheus’s position is not threatened, but the scenario could change depending on the reactions of public opinion and sponsors.

Matheus Bachi’s behavior drew attention yesterday (28), when he liked posts with homophobic speeches by volleyball player Maurício Souza and started to follow his profile. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) was asked about the activity of Tite’s assistant on social networks and issued a note.

CBF became aware of the facts and spoke directly with the aforementioned official, who acknowledged his mistake by ‘liking’ the post, as he does not share this opinion. The Confederation reinforces its commitment to football free from any prejudice or discrimination. Through the ‘Todos Iguais’ campaign, which has been in existence for almost a decade, it defends a solidary sport that integrates all colors, origins, beliefs, genders or physical conditions, using its competitions and activities of the Brazilian National Team as a platform for dissemination.”

Coach Tite himself spoke about his son’s behavior on social networks in a press conference granted today (29), in the announcement of those called up for the next games in Brazil: “You [repórter] you put it and maybe you didn’t bring it to me since I’m Matheus’s father in relation to Matheus, but I’ll put my position. All prejudice, and I was asked about it in racial terms sometime ago in relation to black technicians, all prejudice should not exist. We are in the process of a society of equality, color, race, sex and everything else.”

