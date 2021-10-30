Today’s matches: check the match schedule for this Saturday (10/30/2021)

Check out today October 30, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 46 matches divided into 18 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo. However, paid channels, such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.

Check out the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch football this Saturday.

Live Brazilian Championship – October 30th

17:00 – Athletico-PR x Santos

19:00 – Flamengo x Atlético-MG

7:15 pm – Youth x Bahia

21:00 – America-MG x Fortaleza

Brazilian Championship Series B live – October 30th

4:00 pm – Ponte Preta x Vitória

18:45 – Trust x Londrina

Live English Championship – October 30th

8:30 am – Leicester x Arsenal

11:00 am – Burnley x Brentford

11:00 – Liverpool x Brighton

11:00 – Manchester City x Crystal Palace

Live Spanish Championship – October 30th

9:00 am – Elche x Real Madrid

11:15 am – Seville x Osasuna

1:30 pm – Valencia x Villarreal

16:00 – Barcelona x Alaves



–Continues after Advertising!–

Live Italian Championship – October 30th

10:00 am – Atalanta x Lazio

13:00 – Hellas Verona x Juventus

3:45 pm – Turin x Sampdoria

Live German Championship – October 30th

10:30 am – Borussia Dortmund x Cologne

10:30 am – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg

10:30 am – Union Berlin x Bayern Munich

10:30 am – Freiburg x Greuther Fürth



–Continues after Advertising!–

Live French Championship – October 30th

12:00 – Metz x Saint-Étienne

4:00 pm – Lyon x Lens

Live Portuguese Championship – October 30th

13:00 – Porto x Boavista

3:00 pm – Estoril x Benfica

17:15 – Sporting x Vitória de Guimarães

Brazilian Championship Series C live – October 30th

17:00 – Manaus x Tombense

19:00 – Ypiranga-RS x Novorizontino

Brazilian Championship Series D live – October 30th

16:00 – Campinense x Atlético-CE

Mineiro Championship Second Division live – October 30

14:00 – Betis FC x Count EC

3:00 pm – Santarritense x Poços de Caldas

3:00 pm – Araxá x SE Patrocinense

3:00 pm – Araguari x Uberaba

Second Division Paraense Championship live – October 30

9:15 am – Vila Rica x Pinheirense

9:30 am – Tiradentes-PA x Sport Real

9:30 am – Quarry x Sport Belém

9:30 am – Pará x Pará Union

Second Division Paraiba Championship live – October 30

3:00 pm – Sport-PB x Queimadense

17:00 – Auto Esporte-PB x Femar

Campeonato Paulista Second Division live – October 30

3:00 pm – Suzano x Matonense Union

Espírito Santo Cup live – October 30

3:00 pm – Rail Sports x Nova Venécia

3:00 pm – Vilavelhense x Serra

Live Paulista Cup – October 30th

17:00 – São Caetano x São Bernardo

Live NBB – October 30th

4:10 pm – Mogi das Cruzes x Corinthians

18:00 – Basketball Duck x Paulistano

Pre-Copa do Nordeste live – October 30

3:30 pm – Moto Club x CRB

Find out where to watch live online TV and live football on Premiere, Premiere Play, FlaTv or Globo live and many live TV and internet match streams here on our website.

Related