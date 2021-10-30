Today’s matches: check the match schedule for this Saturday (10/30/2021)

Check out today October 30, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 46 matches divided into 18 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo. However, paid channels, such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.
Check out the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch football this Saturday.
Live Brazilian Championship – October 30th
17:00 – Athletico-PR x Santos
19:00 – Flamengo x Atlético-MG
7:15 pm – Youth x Bahia
21:00 – America-MG x Fortaleza
Brazilian Championship Series B live – October 30th
4:00 pm – Ponte Preta x Vitória
18:45 – Trust x Londrina
Live English Championship – October 30th
8:30 am – Leicester x Arsenal
11:00 am – Burnley x Brentford
11:00 – Liverpool x Brighton
11:00 – Manchester City x Crystal Palace
Live Spanish Championship – October 30th
9:00 am – Elche x Real Madrid
11:15 am – Seville x Osasuna
1:30 pm – Valencia x Villarreal
16:00 – Barcelona x Alaves
Live Italian Championship – October 30th
10:00 am – Atalanta x Lazio
13:00 – Hellas Verona x Juventus
3:45 pm – Turin x Sampdoria
Live German Championship – October 30th
10:30 am – Borussia Dortmund x Cologne
10:30 am – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg
10:30 am – Union Berlin x Bayern Munich
10:30 am – Freiburg x Greuther Fürth
Live French Championship – October 30th
12:00 – Metz x Saint-Étienne
4:00 pm – Lyon x Lens
Live Portuguese Championship – October 30th
13:00 – Porto x Boavista
3:00 pm – Estoril x Benfica
17:15 – Sporting x Vitória de Guimarães
Brazilian Championship Series C live – October 30th
17:00 – Manaus x Tombense
19:00 – Ypiranga-RS x Novorizontino
Brazilian Championship Series D live – October 30th
16:00 – Campinense x Atlético-CE
Mineiro Championship Second Division live – October 30
14:00 – Betis FC x Count EC
3:00 pm – Santarritense x Poços de Caldas
3:00 pm – Araxá x SE Patrocinense
3:00 pm – Araguari x Uberaba
Second Division Paraense Championship live – October 30
9:15 am – Vila Rica x Pinheirense
9:30 am – Tiradentes-PA x Sport Real
9:30 am – Quarry x Sport Belém
9:30 am – Pará x Pará Union
Second Division Paraiba Championship live – October 30
3:00 pm – Sport-PB x Queimadense
17:00 – Auto Esporte-PB x Femar
Campeonato Paulista Second Division live – October 30
3:00 pm – Suzano x Matonense Union
Espírito Santo Cup live – October 30
3:00 pm – Rail Sports x Nova Venécia
3:00 pm – Vilavelhense x Serra
Live Paulista Cup – October 30th
17:00 – São Caetano x São Bernardo
Live NBB – October 30th
4:10 pm – Mogi das Cruzes x Corinthians
18:00 – Basketball Duck x Paulistano
Pre-Copa do Nordeste live – October 30
3:30 pm – Moto Club x CRB
