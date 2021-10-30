Tonga considers lockdown after registering 1st case of covid-19 in the pandemic

Prime Minister of Tonga, Pohiva Tuionetoa, warned this Saturday (30, Friday night in Brasília) residents of the main island of the archipelago, Tongatapu, that a lockdown could take effect next week due to the detection of its first case of covid-19.

The small kingdom of the South Pacific, made up of more than 150 islands, was one of the few countries in the world without records of the disease so far. The case was identified in a person who remains in isolation after returning to the archipelago on a repatriation flight from New Zealand.

“The reason the lockdown won’t be enforced this weekend is because I’ve been told that the virus takes more than three days to develop in an infected person and become contagious,” Tuionetoa said. “We should use this time to prepare, in case there are more confirmed cases of the virus,” he added.

Most of Tonga’s 106,000 inhabitants live on the island of Tongatapu, and just under a third of them have already received the full course of vaccination against covid-19. According to local authorities, the person who tested positive received the second dose of the vaccine in mid-October.

The repatriation flight included members of the Tonga Olympic team who participated in the Tokyo Games, and who had not returned to the country since the end of the competitions.

The athletes, who received the vaccine before leaving for Japan, were forced to remain in New Zealand due to the lack of regular flights to Tonga, which are suspended until March 2022.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health, meanwhile, confirmed that the infected individual had tested negative before the flight left Christchurch, a city that has only four active covid cases at this time, all in the same household.