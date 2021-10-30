Tonga records the 1st case of Covid-19 in the country since the beginning of the pandemic | World

Tonga, an archipelago country in the Pacific Ocean, registered this Friday (29th) the first case of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, which was officially declared in March 2020. According to local authorities, the coronavirus arrived there in a traveler from New Zealand.

Tonga Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa said the passenger arrived from the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Wednesday and was isolated in a hotel. On Monday, the Tongan government will announce whether there are plans for a lockdown or other measures.

Such a move even with only one confirmed case would have precedent in Oceania: with just one Covid case in August, New Zealand even decreed a lockdown.

Like other small countries in Oceania, Tonga managed to remain completely free of the virus for almost 18 months with strict measures such as the total interruption of tourism. The fact that they are small archipelagos helps to have greater control, but, on the other hand, if there was an outbreak of Covid-19, the health system of these nations would hardly be able to handle it.

For example, Fiji managed to stay free of the health crisis until April, when an outbreak attributed to the more contagious delta variant killed 673 people.

Vaccination is still moving slowly in Tonga, with just over 30% of the population fully vaccinated against Covid-19 according to data from Our World In Data.