Toyota Yaris disappoints and has a star in Latin NCAP







Toyota Yaris Sedan Photo: Latin NCAP / Disclosure

The Latin NCAP presented this Thursday (28) a new round of tests with disappointing results. The entity tested the Toyota Yaris, which obtained only one star – out of a possible five – under the new protocol of the agency, which debuted at the end of 2020. In addition to the Yaris, the Latin NCAP also evaluated the Suzuki Baleno, which is not sold in Brazil . Latin NCAP urges manufacturers to make improvements urgently.

The Toyota Yaris, produced in Brazil and Thailand, with two airbags and standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC), was awarded just one star in the new Latin NCAP protocol. The popular model in the B segment reached 41.43% in Adult Occupant Protection, 63.85% in Child Occupant Protection, 61.63% in Protection of Pedestrians and Vulnerable Road Users and 41.86% in Assistance Systems Safety.





Toyota Yaris Sedan Photo: Latin NCAP / Disclosure

The Yaris has been tested for front impact, side impact, cervical whiplash, pedestrian protection and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). A star result is explained by poor side impact protection, marginal cervical whiplash protection, lack of standard airbags for head protection and lack of Seat Belt Warning (SBR) in accordance with Latin NCAP regulations. Pedestrian protection showed a reasonable level performance.

The Latin NCAP highlights that the Yaris for the Latin American market does not offer head and body side airbags as offered by the same model for the Malaysia market, for example. In the frontal impact test, a unit evaluated in 2019, the cabin structure and the footwell area were considered unstable. During the Latin NCAP side impact, the door opened. This means that the vehicle would not have passed the UN95 test as it has the same configuration as UN95 Regulation. The Yaris Seat Belt Warning (SBR) system also failed to detect the front passenger.

According to Latin NCAP, this door opening in a side impact requires immediate action by Toyota, as it poses a serious risk of passenger ejection in the event of a side impact. This result is valid for both the hatchback version and the sedan version and for all production units. This model offers optional equipment in some Latin American countries that would potentially contribute to better performance and could have become standard across the entire model range.





Toyota Yaris Hatch Photo: Latin NCAP / Disclosure

However, due to Toyota’s decision in Mexico, the standardization of essential equipment to improve the Yaris result was negatively affected. Toyota declined to evaluate the optional equipment to show its performance, raising doubts about its effectiveness. Latin NCAP always performs unit tests with the security packages offered as standard in the entry-level version sold in the Americas.

“Latin NCAP encourages Toyota and Suzuki to significantly improve the standard safety equipment of these models as soon as possible and submit it for evaluation to demonstrate possible improvements. Basic vehicle safety, taken for granted in mature markets, is a right that Latin American consumers must demand without having to pay more for it,” says Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP.

As part of regular procedures, Latin NCAP also performed the Toyota Yaris audit test published in 2019. Latin NCAP assessed the Toyota Yaris in 2019, manufactured in Brazil, which achieved four stars for adult occupant and four stars for occupant protection childish. In accordance with the requirements of the assessment protocols, Latin NCAP has the right to audit any sponsored test at any time.

The result of the audit test shows that during the side impact one of the doors was opened and the passenger’s Seat Belt Warning System (SBR) did not correctly detect the passenger and therefore did not warn about the use of the seat belt. As a result, new calculations have been made and the result is three stars for the adult occupant. The 2019 result was updated on the Latin NCAP website.