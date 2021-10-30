Tragedy of the Nest: Rio’s Public Defender appeals to reinstate action against Flamengo | Flamengo

With the objective of reestablishing part of the civil action that seeks reparation for the relatives of the 10 victims of the Ninho do Urubu fire, the Public Defender of Rio de Janeiro (DPRJ) appealed to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) and the Federal Supreme Court ( STF) to request the reinstatement of part of the public civil action aimed at repairing the families of the victims of the fire at the Ninho do Urubu.

On September 10, the process was partially dismissed by the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJ/RJ). On that occasion, the 13th Civil Chamber of the TJ/RJ received part of the resources that reduced the amount of the pension paid by Flamengo to families that had not yet reached an indemnity agreement.

By majority vote, the body set payments at five minimum wages (about BRL 5,000 reais) and excluded the request for the club to send the contracts of its professional players and the base categories requested by the DPRJ and the Public Ministry State (MPRJ), institutions that sign the action.

Since the tragedy, the Public Defender’s Office has been working on requests for compensation from the families of the victims of the fire, and defending the maintenance of the first-degree decision that fixed payments to families at R$ 10,000 per month. The institution considers this value to be the fairest as long as the negotiations last.

The special and extraordinary appeals, sent to the STJ and the STF, respectively, argue that the decision of the 13th Civil Chamber ignores the legitimacy of the Public Defender’s Office to file public civil actions in defense of the rights of the victims’ families.

In the requests to the higher courts, the institution asks that its legitimacy be recognized for all requests made in the action, including reparation to the victims’ families. The institution also asks that the partial extinction of the process be withdrawn, so that it can proceed and be brought to trial.

Among other points, the Public Defender’s Office points out in its appeals that the decision violates the Constitution by omitting the legitimacy of the institution in the case and not mentioning the reasons for the removal of the DP-RJ as a recurrent body. It also highlights the social relevance of the demand.

For the defender Patrícia Cardoso, who signs the appeal in partnership with the defender Beatriz Cunha, even though it is understood that the Public Prosecutor’s Office lacks legitimacy to act in defense of the families of the fatal victims, all requests made must be continued, since not only the MPRJ is in the active pole, but also the Public Defender’s Office, in relation to which there are no doubts about its legitimacy.

– In this way, I hope and trust that the present appeals will be admitted and provided, so that violations of the provisions of federal legislation and the Constitution of the Republic are recognized and the extinction of the process ruled out – he said.

A fire that occurred in the early morning hours of February 8, 2019 left 10 dead and three wounded at Ninho do Urubu, Flamengo Training Center, in the West Zone of Rio.

The fire reached the accommodation where the athletes from the base of the club live. By the time the flames started, the boys were asleep.

