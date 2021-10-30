Truckers promise stoppage, but adherence is uncertain

Road and autonomous transporters provide for interdiction of highways and restriction of the movement of trucks in the national stoppage of the category scheduled for Monday (1), in order to defend their claims, according to representatives heard by the Estadão/Broadcast Agro. Adherence to the movement, however, is still uncertain.







Truck drivers during a protest on the BR-381 highway in Igarapé, Minas Gerais 09/09/2021 REUTERS/Washington Alves Photo: Reuters

The president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), wallace lacy, known as Chorão, states that the stoppage of truck drivers should occur in all states of the country. Chorão was unable to estimate how many truck drivers are willing to interrupt activities from the 1st, but says that the adhesion is “great”. “We already have support from trade union centrals and we must have the population as well. Everyone is suffering from fuel prices,” he said. Chorão, who was one of the main leaders of the 2018 strike, guarantees that next week’s movement will be similar to that of three years ago. “It’s the first act we’ve participated in since then and we’ve organized ourselves for it.”

Abrava is at the forefront of the movement together with the National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC) and the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL). It will be the first time that these entities have been together since 2018. The growing dissatisfaction with the promises not kept by President Jair Bolsonaro became unanimity in the category – the president’s electoral base – and motivated the unification of the agenda after a series of splits. They have been on strike since the 16th.

According to some leaders, the demonstrations were especially accentuated in the region of ports such as Santos (SP), Rio and Itajaí. The Union of Autonomous Road Transporters of Goods from Baixada Santista and Vale do Ribeira (Sindicam) will join the strike. President of the organization, Luciano Santos, estimates that around 2,000 union members will participate in the movement. “Here, we have 100% adhesion,” said Santos. The Union of Autonomous Bulk Cargo Transporters of Santos, Cubatão and Guarujá (Sindgran), which basically handles grains and fertilizers and brings together 1,15 thousand associated drivers, has not issued an official position on the strike, but will respect the movement.

truck drivers’ representatives do not rule out a possible concession to the strike, if the government fulfills the demands of the category. “The category remains open to dialogue until 23:59 on the 31st, but the government needs to give some concrete response. The president and ministers have to take a stand,” said Chorão. He does not mention, however, the possibility of a new meeting with the Ministry of Infrastructure, after a meeting scheduled for yesterday (28) was cancelled. “We’re not going to waste any more time talking to minister Tarcisio, because he doesn’t resolve it. It’s been three years since there’s been a meeting and the minister hasn’t delivered to the category,” he said.

The main requests are the fulfillment of the minimum floor of road freight, change in Petrobras’ pricing policy for fuels and special retirement after 25 years of contribution, among others. The complete agenda was sent to the Planalto Palace and related ministries in an official letter by the Mixed Parliamentary of Autonomous Truck Drivers and CET drivers last week. “We want the end of Petrobras’ import parity price for fuels, which pegs prices to the dollar. We will not give up. The adhesion to the strike is increasing more and more”, pointed out the president of the CNTRC, Plínio Dias.

Regarding the freezing of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel sales by state governments, transporters assess that the measure does not meet their broad agenda. “Now that the governors have reduced the ICMS, there is no longer who the government is to blame. The temporary freeze will not alleviate much in the price of diesel and in the cost of transportation,” said Chorão. “The measure freezes the smallest part of the problem”, analyzed the director of CNTTL, Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer.

Other entities are against the strike

The National Confederation of Autonomous Transporters (CNTA), which brings together 800 thousand truck drivers, says he has not identified membership of his unions and federations associated with the strike. According to the executive advisor of the confederation, the entity will not guide its members on whether or not to join the movement. “We consulted our base through the federations and there are no reports of adherence to the strike. Associates understand that a strike would be very harmful to the self-employed category and to society at this time,” said Maues. In a statement, the CNTA said that it “shares the growing dissatisfaction of the category due to the precariousness of working conditions and the values ​​practiced in the hiring of freight services” and that it is working on several issues together with the government and other entities related to transport cargo road.

The Federation of Autonomous Cargo Truck Drivers in the State of São Paulo (Fetrabens-SP) and the Union of Autonomous Road Transporters of Goods in the State of São Paulo (Sindicam-SP) won’t join the standstill. “The federation does not go to the highway and does not guide the strike, but we respect those who want to do it and we will follow the movement and assist the associated truck drivers in whatever way necessary,” said the president of both entities, Norival de Almeida Silva Preto.

Fuel transporters – called tankers – in the Southeast region that halted their activities last week are still evaluating possible participation in the strike of autonomous truck drivers, according to the president of the Association of Transport Companies for Fuels and Petroleum Derivatives of Rio de Janeiro (Associtanque- RJ), Ailton Gomes. The Union of Transport Companies of Fuels and Petroleum Derivatives of the State of Minas Gerais (Sindtanque-MG) informed, in a note, that it will not participate in the movement.

The National Transport Confederation, in turn, which represents companies in the sector, declared in a statement released this week that it does not “support any strike movement” by the autonomous transporters. The statement was given by the president of the CNT, Vander Costa, in a meeting with the minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas. “The CNT reaffirmed that, with security, carriers will not stop and there will be no shortages,” said the organization, in a note.