Two cryptocurrencies shoot after Facebook is announced as Meta

The announcement that Facebook is now called Meta in an attempt to rebrand the brand as a focus on metaverse development had immediate effects on the cryptocurrency market. Two tokens from projects linked to the creation of virtual environments for human interaction through digital avatars went off after the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the news.

The main highlight is Decentraland (MANA), which has accumulated a 64% appreciation in the last 24 hours, jumping from around US$ 0.80 to US$ 1.33. MANA’s trading volume in the period grew 1,519% and moved US$ 2.4 million. The data is from CoinMarketCap.

In the chart below, it is possible to identify the beginning of the upward movement of the MANA, with the breaking of resistance in the US$ 0.85 region and the increase in the number of transactions, coinciding with the announcement that the construction of the metaverse is the new Zuckerberg’s obsession.

4-hour MANA/USDT chart. Source: Trading View.

Next comes The Sandbox (SAND), with an intraday growth of 30%. The SAND rose from $0.8405 to $1.11 and finally managed to break the strong resistance in the $0.87 range established on September 9, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The growth in the trading volume of SAND was not as expressive as that of MANA, but it is still considerable, having grown 319% in the last 24 hours. Trading volume is just under $1 million.

Sand/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: Trading View

The metaverse is a term coined by writer Neal Stephenson in the classic science fiction novel snow crash. Released in 1992, the book takes place in a dystopian Los Angeles post-world economic meltdown. The government gave up its power and society is controlled by big businessmen and their private organizations.

In other words, the political organization has exchanged nation-states for territories dominated by large corporations, with some sovereign and independent enclaves, where some freedom still reigns. But there is also a parallel and virutal reality: the metaverse.

Resembling a massively multiplayer online game (MMO), Metaverse is a virtual space where human beings converted into digital avatars can escape the oppression of everyday life, interacting socially, playing games and even finding occupations more profitable than in ordinary life .

If you didn’t know what Snow Crash is all about, you might as well think we’re talking about a new reality that’s just ahead. Zuckerberg say so, but in this case, the cryptocurrency industry has gone ahead and can set itself up as the libertarian refuge that cypherpunks and cypherpunks dared to imagine.

Cryptocurrencies and the metaverse

Cryptocurrencies not only anticipated the economy of the metaverse but have been fundamental to its development. The incorruptibility of non-fungible tokens allows the property to be incorporated by the digital universe. Land, clothes, vehicles and even virtual personalities take the form of NFTs, creating countless possibilities for building unique identities and different business models and even working in digital environments.

although the Facebook outreach video can present a more seductive and well-finished metaverse, it’s still just a fantasy. Meanwhile, protocols like Decentraland and The Sandbox are already creating their own virtual realities, allowing users around the world to interact through them.

Decentraland

Decentraland allows users to create territories based on their own imagination or simply explore environments created by other creative minds. It is possible to travel through futuristic space adventures, medieval citadels, reinvent prehistory or create fantastic environments never before imagined.

This Facebook can do very well, but there is one feature that only the crypto ecosystem provides: allow users to profit from it. Or is it possible to imagine Zuckerberg giving up his profits, even if only a small part, for the benefit of his users?

In Decentraland, users can monetize virtual experiences in a variety of ways. Whether commercially exploring their own territories, trading properties and objects in the form of non-fungible tokens, or playing games whose performance is rewarded with cryptoactives.

Exhibitions, parties and auctions are already commonplace activities in the metaverse of Decnetraland. Just plug in your digital wallet and explore the platform with all its features. Or visit her as a guest, with limitations.

The Sandbox

The Sandbox exists since 2011. It started operating as a mobile application and reached 40 million users. Over time, they have created 70 million assets within the game environment, adding value to the platform without being rewarded for it.

Under the impact of the success of CryptoKitties and CryptoPunks, whose digital assets become user property in the form of NFTs, the company changed its business model. Sandbox started to build a decentralized metaverse based on blockchain technology, “turning players into creators” to enable the monetization of assets produced by users on its platform.

Any user can create games hosted in The Sandbox metaverse with the Game Maker tool, whose use does not require any knowledge of programming language or previous experience.

In the protocol’s new business model, territories occupy a central space. It is through them that users can create custom environments. Virtual land sales are one of The Sandbox’s top revenue-generating sources. One of the most recent public offerings, held in April, raised $5.9 million in less than 24 hours.

But The Sandbox’s big difference is that its developers want to make it a metaverse to the confluence of global pop culture. Recently, the company announced several partnerships with leading personalities and franchises in the arts and entertainment universe.

Rapper Snoop Dogg will have a custom environment within The Sandbox. His land features a virtual mansion and his car collection. He will also release unique collections of NFTs on marketplace of the platform. Its first virtual action was a private party whose access was limited to a thousand NFT holders launched exclusively for this purpose.

In early July, The Sandbox announced the creation of an environment based on the popular apocalyptic themed series The Walking Dead. In the space of The Walking Dead in The Sandbox there will be an interactive game whose objective for players will be the same as the characters in the series: to survive the zombie revolt.

The Sandbox is also partnering with icons of the nascent crypto culture. In early September, it announced the purchase of a rare avatar from the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection for 740 ETH – the equivalent of R$15.66 million at the time.

When announcing the acquisition of the 31st NFT of the eminent collection acquired by The Sandbox, the developers stated that it was an initiative to support the community of non-fungible token creators and supporters. The Sandbox’s private Bored Apes collection could be part of the metaverse in the future.

Despite all these acquisitions, access to The Sandbox is still limited. An alpha version open to the public is expected to be released later this year.

Goal

Zuckerberg stated yesterday that “the metaverse is the next frontier, just as social media was when we started.” Possibly they are not wrong. The difference is that now, innovation is elsewhere.

Chasing back, Facebook is betting big on the company’s radical realignment toward the metaverse. In September, it announced an investment of US$50 million in related initiatives and partnerships in this regard, as well as warning shareholders that the construction of the metaverse could result in a decrease of US$10 billion in the company’s profits this year.

Announcing @Goal — the Facebook company's new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, the place where we'll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection. pic.twitter.com/ywSJPLsCoD — Goal (@Goal) October 28, 2021

Announcing @Meta – the new Facebook company name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we will play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection.

Zuckerberg bets on the fictional setting visualized by Neal Stephenson in Snow Crash. At least it’s possible to get an idea of ​​where this might go if Meta becomes the first major corporation in the metaverse.

