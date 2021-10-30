Two months later… Santos returns to Arena da Baixada with new coach and different priorities | saints

Only two months have passed since the day Santos lost 1-0 to Athletico in the Arena da Baixada, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In this period, however, the Fish seems to have lived for years.

At that time, still without so many worries in the Brazilian Championship, Santos, commanded by Fernando Diniz, believed they could go further in the Copa do Brasil. Despite the 1-0 defeat, I still saw the comeback in Vila Belmiro as possible.

And the difference wasn’t just in the reserve bank and the pretensions for the season. On the field, Santos used to play in a 4-3-3, different from the 3-4-3 or 3-5-2, more used by Fábio Carille.

On the night of August 25th, Peixe was cast with: João Paulo, Madson, Luiz Felipe, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Jean Mota, Sánchez and Gabriel Pirani; Marcos Guilherme, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

Read more news from Santos:

+ See the likely lineup for the game soon more

+ Santos announces that it paid off debt for Soteldo

1 of 3 Fernando Diniz during a game between Athletico and Santos for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Fernando Diniz during a game between Athletico and Santos for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Marinho, one of the pillars of Santos in recent seasons, was still recovering from a serious thigh injury, which took him out of the Brazilian Championship and almost all of this year’s Copa do Brasil.

Since then, a lot has changed at Santos. Fernando Diniz did not resist the sequence of bad results and eliminations in the Copa do Brasil and in the Sudamericana and was fired by the Fish board on September 5th, after the defeat by Cuiabá, in the Brazilian Championship.

Fábio Carille was hired to replace the coach and will be at the edge of the field this Saturday, at the Arena da Baixada. The coach has even made changes in the starting lineup and will play Santos against Athletico with: John Paul; Danilo Boza, Robson Reis and Emiliano Velázquez; Madson, Carlos Sánchez (Vinícius Balieiro), Felipe Jonatan, Marcos Guilherme and Lucas Braga; Angelo and Diego Tardelli.

2 of 3 Edu Dracena during presentation as Santos soccer executive — Photo: Ivan Storti/SantosFC Edu Dracena during presentation as football executive at Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/SantosFC

Santos’ changes were not restricted to the ball field either. This week, to try to give “new air” to the cast, the board fired executive André Mazzuco and football manager Jorge Andrade. To replace the pair, Edu Dracena, former defender and idol of the club, was hired.

The former player’s mission is to help Santos escape the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship. The team led by Fábio Carille is now in 16th place, with 32 points, after beating Fluminense by 2-0 last Wednesday, in Vila Belmiro.

Upon returning to the Arena da Baixada, Santos need a victory to distance themselves even further from the chances of being relegated in the Brasileirão.

Alexandre Lozetti analyzes Athletico-PR x Santos, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão