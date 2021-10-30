Two more: Flamengo confirms injuries in full-back Filipe Luís and midfielder Diego Ribas

This Friday afternoon (29), Flamengo confirmed two more injuries in its squad: Filipe Luís and Diego Ribas. The pair of experienced players will not be available to coach Renato Portaluppi for the expected duel with Atlético-MG.

The Rio club informed that Filipe and Diego have injuries in the left calf and the rectus femoris of the right thigh, respectively. The problems of both, who have already started treatment in CT, were felt in the elimination of the Copa do Brasil, for Athletico.

In the game last Wednesday (27), athletes Diego Ribas and Filipe Luís felt pain in the rectus femoris of the right thigh and in the left calf, respectively. Exams found lesions in both, who started the treatment on the CT. #CRF — Flemish (@Flemish)

October 29, 2021





Flamengo and Atlético-MG face off this Saturday (30), at 7 pm (GMT), at Maracanã. In the first round, leader Galo got the better of it and won 2-0 at Mineirão. The current distance between the teams in the table is 13 points.